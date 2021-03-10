 

Omega Acquires Connected Living to Support Social Connection in Senior Living and Senior Care

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (the “Company” or “Omega”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Connected Living (“CL”), a leading technology platform that enables communication and connection for today's aging adult communities. For over a decade, Connected Living’s mission has been to provide innovative technology solutions and services that inspire an aging population to connect, contribute, and live each day to its fullest. Omega wants to be a part of the solution as the senior living and long-term care industry innovates, rebuilds and rises out of the pandemic into a new normal that will require communities that are connected.

Taylor Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to have partnered with Connected Living and their industry-leading technology. Human connection and engagement have always been key elements of effective resident care, and the pandemic has reinforced their importance. Through Connected Living, we look forward to helping senior care centers connect residents with staff, family, and friends to provide an enhanced experience for everyone.”

Through this new partnership with Omega, CL looks forward to expanding its reach and continuing to push the limits of innovation with products and solutions that benefit an aging population worldwide. Sarah Hoit, Connected Living’s co-founder and CEO, who will now also serve on Omega’s management team, stated, “We are so honored to have partnered with Omega. The opportunity, at this critical moment in time, to make a meaningful social impact is our common vision and the drive to come together. We have been looking for the right partner for a number of years, and we are excited to have found in Omega a partner with global reach who honors our social impact mission.”

At a time when the entire senior care industry has been battling both the physical and mental impact of this global pandemic on residents, a spotlight has been shone on the critical need to bring high quality virtual connection to the industry. As an established industry leader, CL has supported hundreds of care providers nationwide to optimally engage and connect residents and their families. Together, Omega and Connected Living are excited to work with forward-thinking operators to extend the reach of CL’s simple, inexpensive and elegant solution to their communication needs and enhance the patient experience.

Connected Living is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Omega. Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com. More information on Connected Living is available at www.connectedliving.com.



