 

GROUPE PARTOUCHE Turnover 1st quarter 2021 - Closure of the casinos throughout the quarter

Turnover 1st quarter 2021

Closure of the casinos throughout the quarter



Paris, 10th March 2021, 06:00 pm - Groupe Partouche, one of the European gaming leaders, published today its consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter of 2021 (November 2020 – January 2021)

Business stopped

All French casinos were closed during this 1st quarter under general measures taken by the Government to deal with the covid-19 pandemic. Abroad, the casinos of Ostend (Belgium) and Meyrin (Switzerland) also remained closed. The casino of Crans-Montana (Switzerland) was able to welcome its customers for a short period between 14th and 26th December 2020 inclusive, on reduced hours between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. The Djerba casino (Tunisia) remained open but forced by a curfew starting at 8 p.m.

As a result, the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) stood at € 24.9 M, down -85.8%. It focuses only on foreign casinos and more particularly on Swiss online gaming, which started on 16th November 2020, and Belgian online gaming and betting. Their overall GGR more than doubled to € 24.3 M, an increase of + 132.3%.

After levies, Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) decreased by -78.4% to € 22.3 M.

Overall, the turnover of 1st quarter amounted to € 23.5 M, down -81.4%.

The non-gaming activity generated a turnover of € 1.2 M (-95.0%) thanks in particular to the opening of a few hotels housed in the Group's casinos and the Aquabella hotel in Aix-en-Provence.

Subpoena against its former insurance company

Groupe Partouche has sued its former insurance company, which is contesting its claim for operating losses compensation following the ban on its establishments from hosting its clientele.

State guaranteed loan

After a first State Guaranteed Loan (PGE) of € 19.5 M granted by the Group' partner banks in June 2020, these same banks have given their approval for a second PGE for an amount of € 59.5 M.

Groupe Partouche appreciates the confidence it has received, based in particular on its ability to see its activities resume under satisfactory conditions as soon as its establishments reopen.

Upcoming events:

General Meeting: Wednesday 14th April 2021

Turnover 2nd quarter: Wednesday 9th June 2021, after stock market closure

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,100 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment . ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP  Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP


ANNEX

1- Construction of the consolidated turnover – 1st quarter 2021

In €M 2021 2020 Variation
Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 24.9 174.8 -85.8%
Levies -2.6 -71.8 -96.4%
Net gaming revenue (NGR) 22.3 103.0 -78.4%
Turnover excluding NGR 1.2 24.6 -95.0%
Fidelity programme 0.0 -0.9 -100.0%
Total consolidated turnover 23.5   126.7   -81.4%

2- Breakdown of turnover by activity - 1st quarter 2021

In €M 2021 2020 Variation
Casinos 12.0   117.5   -89.7%
Hotels 0.2   1.4   -85.2%
Other 11.3   7.9   43.3%
Total consolidated turnover 23.5   126.7   -81.4%

3- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. State tax, the city halls tax, CSG, CRDS). The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

Attachment




