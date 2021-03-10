EARLY REPAYMENT OF 280 MILLION EUROS FRENCH STATE BACKED TERM LOAN (“PGE”) AND 250 MILLION EUROS SENIOR UNSECURED FIXED RATE BOND DUE 2021

Paris, March 10, 2021 – Nexans announces today the early full redemptions of the 280 million euros French State backed loan (“PGE”) as of February 25, 2021 and the 250 million euros senior unsecured at 3.25% fixed rate bond issued on May 26, 2016 and due on May 26, 2021 (ISIN: FR0013176294) as of March 10, 2021.

On June 11, 2020 Nexans announced the execution of a French State backed €280 million term loan (“PGE”), issued by a pool of French banks with a twelve-month maturity and an extension option, up to five years, exercisable by Nexans. The French state is guaranteeing the Facility at 80%.

As announced on February 17, 2021, at Nexans 2020 Full-year earnings, the Group took advantage of its strong level of liquidity to repay by anticipation both state backed loan and bonds.

As of December 31, 2020, and prior to these early repayments, Nexans liquidity position stood at sound 1.7 billion euros, including a 600 million euros undrawn revolving credit facility.

Nexans has sufficient liquidity for its operations and foreseen financial commitments.









