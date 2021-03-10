 

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 March 2021 at 19:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA  
Position: Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: NIEMI, MIKA
Position: Member of the board
 
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: D1988
     
Issuer
Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-03-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 138.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 230.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 306.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 327.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 309.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 73.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 326.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 288.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 70.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 319.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 81.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 269.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 334.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 345.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 18.00
Unit price: 7.02 Euro
Volume: 319.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 64.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 315.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 55.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 291.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 109.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 258.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 317.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 269.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 83.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 232.00
Unit price: 7.02 Euro
Volume: 337.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 190.00
Unit price: 7.02 Euro
Volume: 200.00
Unit price: 7.02 Euro
Volume: 181.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 80.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 63.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 25.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 23.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 375.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 400.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 36.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 7.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 400.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 5.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 400.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 400.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 68.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 27.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 400.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 400.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 32.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 108.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 288.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 251.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 112.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 52.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 387.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 331.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 292.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 322.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 69.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 64.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 400.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 329.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 28.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 341.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 59.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 174.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 336.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 1541.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 64.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 359.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 215.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 168.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 185.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 306.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 350.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 185.00
Unit price: 7.02 Euro
Volume: 196.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 40.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 2.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
Volume: 332.00
Unit price: 6.98 Euro
Volume: 16.00
Unit price: 6.98 Euro
Volume: 125.00
Unit price: 6.98 Euro
Volume: 25.00
Unit price: 6.94 Euro
Volume: 135.00
Unit price: 6.94 Euro
Volume: 138.00
Unit price: 6.94 Euro
Volume: 180.00
Unit price: 6.94 Euro
Volume: 200.00
Unit price: 6.94 Euro
Volume: 50.00
Unit price: 6.98 Euro
Volume: 728.00
Unit price: 6.96 Euro
Volume: 272.00
Unit price: 6.96 Euro
Volume: 85.00
Unit price: 6.98 Euro
Volume: 154.00
Unit price: 6.92 Euro
Volume: 192.00
Unit price: 6.92 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 19980.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.99479 Euro
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-03-09
Venue: CEUX
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 20.00
Unit price: 7.00 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 20.00
Volume weighted average price: 7.00 Euro

In total the disposals reported above are 20,000 shares.

Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers. The company’s vision is to be the most significant restaurant company in Northern Europe. www.noho.fi/en




