Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Milena Mondini de Focatiis
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		Ordinary Shares

 

 

GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 96 shares awarded on 9 March 2018 under the Group’s Approved Free Share Scheme. 48 shares were sold and 48 have been retained.

 

Milena Mondini de Focatiis now participates in, and receives share awards under, the Group’s Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP).

 
c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP 29.41 48
d) Aggregated information

 
  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-09
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)



