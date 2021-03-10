 

DGAP-DD Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2021 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr
First name: Davin
Last name(s): Lee

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI
529900QA2LORU6646N15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006

b) Nature of the transaction
Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
63.93 EUR 158546.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
63.9300 EUR 158546.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64964  10.03.2021 



Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
09.03.21
41.049
Rein in Dialog, ...