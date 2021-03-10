 

FirstBank Named as Title Sponsor of New Nashville-Area Live Music Venue

Live Nation and Graystone Quarry today unveiled that FirstBank will be the first name-in-title sponsor of the new boutique amphitheater nearing completion located in Thompson’s Station at the southern border of Franklin, Tenn. Now known as FirstBank Amphitheater, this world-class venue is in a completely authentic open-air Tennessee environment nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. It’s planned to open later this year for memorable music experiences whenever fans and artists can gather for concerts again.

Rendering of the new FirstBank Amphitheater. The 7,500-capacity venue is set to open in Thompson's Station in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thankful for this opportunity,” said Chris Holmes, President and CEO of FirstBank. “It was evident from the very beginning that our partners share many of the same values as FirstBank, especially our dedication to the local community and our commitment to excellence. We know this top-of-the-line entertainment venue will provide memorable experiences for the community for years to come.”

“We are excited to have FirstBank on board as we bring this incredible venue to life in Tennessee,” said Bob Roux, President of Live Nation Concerts. “There is no doubt they will be incredible partners in the community, and we can’t wait until we are able to work together to bring shows back to the area and unite artists and fans together again.”

“FirstBank has exactly the qualities we wanted in a naming sponsor – friendly people, strong presence in the local community and a history of delivering amazing financial services in the South,” said Rick McEachern, owner of Graystone Quarry. “We were looking for a naming sponsor who is as committed and invested in Tennessee as we are.”

FirstBank Amphitheater is positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, creating a dramatic outdoor location with ideal visual and acoustic space for music events. The reclaimed quarry was active 50 years ago, with the rock used in the construction of Interstate 65 through Williamson County.

The world-class boutique amphitheater will have room for up to 7,500 concert attendees and a spacious 1.5-acre plaza area for gathering, dining and merchandise. The facility will feature state-of-the-art sound, event lighting and large screen image amplification.

Beginning today, season memberships are available for the 2021 concert season that redefine the VIP experience, including one-of-a-kind elevated cliffside suites, private boxes and premium club seats – all with exclusive access to the VIP Club overlooking the Moonshine Cove and Falls, VIP parking, personal concierge service, and so much more. Create the ultimate concert experience for your company, family and friends. For more information, visit www.livenationpremiumtickets.com or contact Dana Smaha at danasmaha@LiveNation.com.

For more information about FirstBank Amphitheater, please visit FirstBankAmphitheater.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About FirstBank
 Nashville-based FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), is the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. The bank serves five of the major metropolitan markets in Tennessee and, with approximately $11.2 billion in total assets, has the resources to provide a comprehensive variety of financial services and products.

About Live Nation Entertainment
 Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Graystone Quarry
 Graystone Quarry provides one-of-a-kind amazing and memorable corporate meetings and off-sites, weddings, celebrations, and music events in a creative and relaxing, natural setting. For additional information, visit http://www.graystonequarry.com.



