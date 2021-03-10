 

Sypris Solutions, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast March 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ/GM: SYPR) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its conference call for the fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The live broadcast of Sypris Solutions’ quarterly conference call will be available online at www.sypris.com on March 18, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at www.sypris.com, located under the sub-heading “Upcoming Events,” prior to the call. The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing its earnings and any other financial and statistical information about the period to be presented in the conference call will also be available at the section of the Company’s web site entitled “Investor Information” at www.sypris.com.

Sypris Solutions is a diversified provider of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components and aerospace and defense electronics. The Company produces a wide range of manufactured products, often under multi-year, sole-source contracts.  For more information about Sypris Solutions, visit its web site at www.sypris.com. 

CONTACT: For more information contact:

Anthony C. Allen
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(502) 329-2000



Wertpapier


24.02.21
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award