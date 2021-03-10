Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Dan Dhunna, one of the UK's most esteemed and revered cosmetic doctors, explains about five of the best dermal fillers available and how they can effectively augment and beautify facial contours, as well as hydrate and re-condition the skin. With over twenty years' experience in facial rejuvenation techniques using injectable products such as dermal fillers, Dr Dan Dhunna is a leading authority on safety, efficacy and longevity of dermal filler products and only chooses highly-regarded, FDA-Approved brands, known for their unsurpassed safety records and clinically-proven formulations for the most beautiful, natural-looking results.

Nowadays, dermal fillers for plumping, shaping and correcting ageing or thinning lips are hugely popular, but many people don't realise that dermal lip fillers are not simply one product and one technique. The art of augmenting the lip area is something that an already highly qualified medical professional needs to master, over many years. Dr Dan Dhunna is one of the UK's leading dermal filler afficionados and has been beautifying lips for nearly two decades. Trusted by celebrities across the globe, Dr Dan Dhunna perfected his techniques with some of the world's most esteemed cosmetic surgeons.

Every dermal filler product is different and although the main components are basically, the same – hyaluronic acid (HA) in a fluid to a more viscous gel, each have their own specific quality and behaviour once injected into the lips. Dr Dan Dhunna only uses FDA-approved and CE certified products and during his many years of practice, has meticulously chosen some of the world's leading dermal filler brands. Now, Dr Dhunna has rigorously tested each product and has put together his top 5 lip filler products.

Juvederm Volift – the Juvéderm range of dermal fillers, by pharmaceutical giant, Allergan the makers of BOTOX are famous for their longevity, safety profile and efficacy. Using Vycross technology, which stabilizes the product for a longer, Volift is formulated to go in smooth and offer lasting results. Volift has a natural appearance when injected and can be used for the vertical lines around the mouth, nasolabial folds as well as increasing volume within the body of the lips. On average, Volift can last up to 15 months.