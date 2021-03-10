Nokia invites innovators to enter the Bell Labs Prize 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today announced the launch of the Nokia Bell Labs Prize 2021, an annual global competition for researchers with disruptive innovations that have the potential to change the way we live, work and communicate. Prize finalists will be given access to Bell Labs resources – software, hardware, systems, platforms and a set of collaborators from a variety of disciplines and perspectives – to bring their ideas to the forefront of Industry 4.0.

The top three finalists will receive awards of $100,000 (grand prize), $50,000 (second place) or $25,000 (third place). Following the end of the competition, each finalist will also be considered for opportunities to work within Nokia Bell Labs to accelerate the advancement of their innovation. Additionally, Nokia Bell Labs may offer other contest participants the opportunity to work with Bell Labs researchers and across Nokia to collaborate on other research projects.

Applications to enter the Bell Labs Prize 2021 competition must be submitted by May 14, 2021. Up to 25 of the top submissions will be invited to work with Bell Labs researchers to turn their ideas into compelling proposals. The leading finalists will compete for the top three prizes in front of a panel of renowned experts and industry leaders at an event in November. Complete rules and information can be found on the prize website .

Previous prize winners are some of the most innovative minds and researchers at top universities, including 2020’s winner, Firooz Aflatouni from the University of Pennsylvania, for an integrated photonic-mmWave deep neural network for image, video and 3D object classification.

Resources:

Bell Labs Prize web page

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.