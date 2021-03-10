 

Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name René Svendsen-Tune
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name GN Store Nord A/S
b) LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares

 

DK0010272632
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares in connection with exercise of warrants
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

DKK 66.1 per share 		Volume(s)

117,828 shares
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 		 

NA
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-09
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
4.2 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares

 

DK0010272632
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares in connection with exercise of warrants
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

 

See separate exhibit 		Volume(s)

 

See separate exhibit
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

  		 

91,500 shares

DKK 41,579,534
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-09 and 2021-03-10
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen, Turquoise, Aquis Exchange Plc, Cboe Europe Equities

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

Or

Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury 
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55



About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachments




Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons …

