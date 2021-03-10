EANS-Voting Rights Lenzing AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 10.03.2021, 19:45 | 47 | 0 | 0 10.03.2021, 19:45 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a

Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this

announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zwtl.: Overview



1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification:



* Acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Person subject to notification obligation:



* Name: NN Group N.V.

* City: Amsterdam

* Country: The Netherlands



4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 09.03.2021

6.



______________________________________________________________________________

| | | % of voting | | |

| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|

| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |

| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |

|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|

| Resulting | | | | |

| situation on | | | | |

| the date on | 5,13 % | 0,00 % | 5,13 % | 26 550 000 |

|which threshold| | | | |

| was crossed / | | | | |

|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Position of | | | | |

| previous | 4,02 % | | 4,02 % | |

| notification | | | | |

|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|







Zwtl.: Details



7. Notified details of the resulting situation:



______________________________________________________________________________

|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|

| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|

| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |

| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |

|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|

|AT0000644505_|_______________|______1_066_455|_______________|__________4,02_%|

|_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________1_066_455___________|_____________4,02_%_____________|







______________________________________________________________________________

|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |

|2018__________________________________________________________________________|

| | | |Number of voting | |

| | | | rights that may | |

| Type of | | | be | % of voting |

| instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights |

| | | | instrument is | |



