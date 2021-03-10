Converge International Expands Services with Pegasystems and Virtusa

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation , a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced an agreement with Converge International , Australia’s largest provider of Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and employer-sponsored mental health and wellbeing services. Working together, Virtusa and Pega will lead Converge International’s digital transformation and ultimately help double the number of customer cases they manage annually.

Converge International’s services provide organizations across multiple industry sectors with mental health and wellbeing services for employees. More than 1,600 qualified specialists provide over 300,000 hours of service annually. Converge International’s services are particularly in demand in times of crisis, such as during COVID-19 when pandemic-related stressors have accentuated the toll on worker’s mental health and wellbeing.

With Virtusa’s Digital Transformation Studio (DTS), Pega Customer Service for Healthcare, and Pega Sales Automation, Converge International will expand their cloud-based system to double the number of cases. With extensive digital transformation technology and healthcare industry expertise, Virtusa estimates completing the implementation in less than 12 months, reducing Converge International’s time to market by up to 50 percent.

Once completed, Converge International will improve its speed of service while offering greater levels of engagement and personalized, contextual, and proactive cross-channel experiences. The new capabilities will be powered by a combination of data analytics, predictive artificial intelligence models, process management, and case management in an integrated architecture.

These new features will deliver significant new benefits to all who access the service. For example, depending on the nature of the interaction, users can schedule a session with a mental health counselor or be routed to speak with someone immediately.

Pega Customer Service for Healthcare delivers a unified low-code platform for personalizing interactions, helping eliminate channel barriers, automating processes, and consistently delivering a unique brand of human service experience. The solution’s built-in omni-channel capabilities help enable users to anticipate, automate, and intelligently guide each customer interaction to best meet a customer's needs across any channel. Pega Sales Automation boosts effectiveness and helps drive win rates across sales channels.