 

Applied Materials to Host Investor Meeting on Tuesday, April 6

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. will hold an Investor Meeting on Tuesday, April 6. The virtual event will begin at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) and conclude before 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).

Presenters will include Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO. The company will discuss its longer-term market outlook, opportunities, strategies, product and technology roadmaps, and financial targets.

The presentations and related materials will be available via a live video webcast on the company’s website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations. A replay will be available on the same day before 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977




