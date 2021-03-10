Applied Materials to Host Investor Meeting on Tuesday, April 6

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. will hold an Investor Meeting on Tuesday, April 6. The virtual event will begin at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) and conclude before 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).



Presenters will include Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO. The company will discuss its longer-term market outlook, opportunities, strategies, product and technology roadmaps, and financial targets.