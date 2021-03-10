 

Pinehurst Capital I Provides Update on Silver Bullet Mines Transaction

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinehurst Capital I Inc. (TSXV: PHT.P) (the "Corporation" or "Pinehurst"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and further to its previously proposed qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with Silver Bullet Mines Inc. ("SBMI"), is pleased to provide an update on operations at SBMI’s silver property in Arizona.

SBMI advised Pinehurst that SBMI entered into a contract with DENM Engineering Ltd. of Burlington, Ontario to upgrade SBMI’s current pilot plant on its property in Arizona. The contract includes engineering and procurement of equipment for the plant to a designed maximum daily processing capability of 125 tons of feed material. This plant will replace the current pilot plant and should give SBMI the capacity to handle the larger bulk samples necessary to build a compliant resource on its Arizona property.

The plant consists of three main modules: crushing; grinding; and gravity. Each module will be expandable and transportable. The plant will be located on SBMI's recently acquired 65-acre mining patent property just outside Globe, Arizona. The property is currently being upgraded to handle the new pilot plant including the construction of new foundation pads.

SBMI's crew is currently moving and intends to install SBMI's in-house assay facility over the next 3 weeks that should enable SBMI to determine sample mineralization grade on a continuous basis and to confirm recoveries. This assay facility was kept in secure storage pending the re-starting of the Buckeye Mine.

SBMI contracted an excavation company to work with its geological team to expose the Buckeye vein at surface to determine structural orientation and locate higher grade mineralization zones along the structure. This continuing exploration program will assist SBMI’s mining team to determine the direction of the development for bulk sampling.

This development and bulk sampling at both the surface and the underground at the Buckeye Mine is planned to build a stockpile of anomalous mineralized material for feed to the pilot plant.

The installation of the pilot plant and assay facility, and the development at the Buckeye Mine, point to commencement of the initial pilot plant testing in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ron Wortel, SBMI President, said, "The upgrading of our pilot plant facility will enable us to better determine grade and resource. It will also help create a clear plan to move all of our historic silver producers in the Richmond Basin forward."

