Envision Bank Enters Agreement to Outsource Mortgage Servicing to Dovenmuehle

In 2020, the Bank experienced tremendous growth with a 75% increase in its loan subservicing portfolio at $1.8 billion. Combined with its own residential lending portfolio, Envision Bank currently services more than 9,000 residential loans and $2+ billion in volume.

STOUGHTON, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Bank announced today that it has signed a contract with Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. ("Dovenmuehle"), one of the largest private label mortgage subservicing companies in the U.S., to support and manage its mortgage subservicing business, including customer service, payment processing, escrow administration, payoffs and discharges, investor reporting and compliance.

“Given the exponential growth in our servicing portfolio, we want to ensure that we can provide the best-in-class service that our customers have come to expect from us. By partnering with Dovenmuehle, we’ll provide our customers with pioneering, enterprise-class technology and the personal attention to which they’re accustomed. The fact that we can do this without a significant capital investment makes this a win-win situation for both our shareholders and our customers,” said Bill Parent, President and CEO of Envision Bank.

The rapid growth required management to analyze technology and workflows, as well as the Bank’s ability to support continued expansion. This partnership provides scalable servicing capacity, compliance with regulations and investors, an elevated customer experience as well as a reasonable level of financial contribution to the organization and its shareholders.

For more than 170 years, the Bank has been providing individuals, homeowners and businesses with a wide variety of financial services. The Bank’s mortgage division, Envision Mortgage, delivers home borrowing solutions through a variety of products including first-time and low- to moderate-income homebuyer programs offered through MassHousing and the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. Envision Mortgage was ranked among the top 25 mortgage lenders in all Massachusetts (2019).

“This solution provides the ability to scale our portfolio up or down as market conditions dictate without operational risk. It also provides omni-channel payment platforms, including mobile, that will let our customers access their loans and model payments when and how they desire with a single sign-on,” said Ryan Kirwin, Executive Vice President of Envision Mortgage. “Our partnership with Dovenmuehle makes it affordable for a community bank, such as ours, to offer world-class technology for an exceptional customer experience.”