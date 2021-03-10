 

Wizard World Signature Series Debuts With Exclusive Horror Lineup

After conducting more than 200 streaming virtual online events with actors, directors, creators, cosplayers and more in the past 11 months, Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD) is taking the next step to substantially expand its variety of offerings with the introduction of Wizard World Signature Series. Each Signature Series is a curated collection of events across a range of genres from pop culture and entertainment to sports and lifestyle spaces. The subscription-based program offers fans multiple options that provide exceptional value and insider access, including live Q&As, exclusive themed and branded merchandise, compelling content and interactive experiences.

The Signature Series is a key element of Wizard World’s progression into a technology company that builds online communities through live streaming events with interaction, ecommerce and streaming across a wide breadth of shared interest groups.

Wizard World (www.wizardworld.com) will continue to offer a selection of free panels and special events via its streaming platforms, as well as the ability to separately purchase one-on-one live chats, virtual photo ops, autographs and recorded video messages, which have grown increasingly popular over the past year.

Kicking off the new subscription model, the Wizard World Signature Series presents Horror launches on March 20, with a live Q&A with Sleepaway Camp stars Felissa Rose, Jonathan Tierstan, Katherine Kamhi and Karen Fields. It is the first of 10 scheduled Q&As in the Horror genre over the next few months, each occurring on consecutive Saturdays. Fans can purchase a single event in the series for $3.99, any five for $11.99, all 10 for $19.99, or all 10 plus a set of bonus items for $29.99. Other events in the Wizard Horror Signature Series include talent from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Stephen King’s It, The Hunters vs. the Hunted, Rob Zombie, Terrifier and “What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillén, with others to be added soon.

Within each series, subscribers can experience a variety of related programming, including talent, producer and director Q&As, expert panels and more.

“Fans across the world have responded to our streamed events in a big way, and we’re excited to be offering new ways to interact with leaders in an even broader array of categories moving forward,” said Scott Kaufman, Wizard Brands CEO. “The Signature Series expands and streamlines these events -- we believe the possibilities are vast.”

While the pop culture and entertainment areas will continue to be prominent, other planned and potential Wizard World Signature Series subjects include outdoors, self defense, sports, home and garden, music, literature, cooking among others.

Wizard World looks forward to producing live events again as guidelines evolve. Conventions are tentatively scheduled in Chicago (August 26-29), Philadelphia (November 12-14), New Orleans (January 7-9, 2022), Portland (January 28-30, 2022) and Cleveland (TBD 2022).

About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands (www.wizardbrands.com) is an activist conglomerate that optimizes performance and profit in the companies it acquires, restructures, and operates. Its subsidiary, Wizard World Virtual (www.wizardworld.com), creates and builds global interactive online communities for affinity groups by sourcing, producing, marketing, and streaming exclusive proprietary events and Signature Series content. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to connect directly with celebrities via a variety of video platforms.

Wizard World Live, Inc. produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Each event features topical programming and entertainment with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on www.wizardworld.com in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Brands owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s (NASDAQ:CIDM) CONtv.



