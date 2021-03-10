 

Formal approval of CoinShares’ listing application and first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Saint Helier, JERSEY, 10 March, 2021

Today, 10 March 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has formally approved the Company’s application for admission to trading. Tomorrow, 11 March 2021, will be the first day of trading in CoinShares International Limited's ("CoinShares" or the "Company") shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The share is traded under the ticker "CS" with the ISIN code JE00BLD8Y945.


 

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented:

"Today’s listing of CoinShares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market represents a major and exciting milestone for our company.

We have had a strong presence in Sweden and on Nasdaq Nordic since 2016 with our XBT Provider line of crypto ETPs, which now have over $4 billion in AUM, and we are delighted to expand our commitment to Nasdaq and Sweden with today’s announcement.

As investors look for new ways to gain exposure to the expanding digital asset class, their response to our IPO is an encouraging sign for our future on Nasdaq as well as further evidence of the increased interest in the wider digital asset industry.

We will continue to strive to bring trust and transparency to the digital asset class and look forward to welcoming our new shareholders into the CoinShares family as we bring further innovative products and services to the digital asset ecosystem."


New share issue prior to listing

As previously communicated, the Company's offering (the “Offering”) raised funds of SEK 151.1 million, prior to costs associated with the listing. The Offering was oversubscribed, having received total subscriptions amounting to approximately SEK 675.0 million (corresponding to a subscription rate of 447% of the total Offering). The Company welcomes around 2,280 new shareholders.


Advisors

Mangold Fondkommission AB is acting as financial advisor and sole bookrunner in the Offering. Baker McKenzie is acting as legal advisor to CoinShares.


For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

