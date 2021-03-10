 

Cover Technologies Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: COVE) (OTC: MGPRF) (Frankfurt: 304A) (the “Company” or “Cover”) is issuing this press release to provide an update on the trading halt initiated on March 4, 2021 at the request of the Company pending disclosure of material news.

The Company continues to look at and evaluate opportunities in the Technology sector and at the time of the trading halt, the Company was in negotiations for the acquisition of a company (the “Target”) that has developed a blockchain-based technology to track and transact on a decentralized platform. Applying its technology, the Target’s primary project functions as an aggregator of decentralized exchanges for the cryptographic marketplace. Cover believes that a technology of this nature would enable the Company to vertically integrate various levels of operations (i.e. processing metals, tracking inventory, commercial trade and logistics) into its business model.

At this time, while the Company continues to evaluate and seeing value in pursuing the acquisition of the Target, no material terms have been agreed to and there is no material, undisclosed information to report. As a result, the Company has requested that trading in its common shares resume on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

In the event negotiations result in any form of transaction, the Company will consult with the CSE to obtain any required approvals and take all necessary corporate actions in connection with any potential transaction.

The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a specific course of action or the terms of a transaction with the Target have been finalized.

About Cover Technologies Inc.

Cover Technologies Inc. is a technology research & development company with a focus on emerging technologies and solutions. In addition to the current research and development on its magnesium processing technology, Cover Technologies is in pursuit of identifying opportunities in emerging technologies. For further information or questions regarding the Company kindly contact the Company via email at info@covertechnologies.com. Additional information can be found by viewing the Company’s filings at www.sedar.com.

Cover Technologies Provides Corporate Update

