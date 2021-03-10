Due to withdrawal of one candidacy, below is an updated list of candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2021:

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson; ID no. 290875-3319

John F. Thomas; ID no. 250359-3409

Nina Jonsson; ID no. 100567-3189

Steinn Logi Björnsson; ID no. 010959-5869

Sturla Ómarsson; ID no. 130972-5359

Svafa Grönfeldt; ID no. 290365-3769

Úlfar Steindórsson; ID no. 030756-2829

Þórunn Reynisdóttir; ID no. 120560-5149