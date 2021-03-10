Icelandair Group hf. Updated Candidates for the Board of Directors at the AGM on 12 March 2021
Due to withdrawal of one candidacy, below is an updated list of candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2021:
Guðmundur Hafsteinsson; ID no. 290875-3319
John F. Thomas; ID no. 250359-3409
Nina Jonsson; ID no. 100567-3189
Steinn Logi Björnsson; ID no. 010959-5869
Sturla Ómarsson; ID no. 130972-5359
Svafa Grönfeldt; ID no. 290365-3769
Úlfar Steindórsson; ID no. 030756-2829
Þórunn Reynisdóttir; ID no. 120560-5149
Reference is made to the Company’s announcement from 5 March 2021 regarding further information on the candidates.
Further information:
Ari Guðjónsson, General Counsel
