SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2021.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2021.

Venlo, 10 March2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or the "Company") has today published the agenda for the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM") to be held virtually on 21 April 2021. The convocation announcement and the agenda, the accompanying explanatory notes and other information/documentation are available on the corporate website of the Company ( http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under Investor Relations / General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2021 and via the link

http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/

The AGM will take place on 21 April 2021 starting at 10:00 CEST, and will take place fully virtually this year on the basis of the Dutch Temporary Law Covid-19 Justice and Safety (the "Emergency Law"). The Company believes that a virtual meeting is the most prudent decision in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and considering the current guidelines of the Dutch government regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that no visitors or shareholders can attend the meeting in person. The Company's shareholders, who are entitled to participate and exercise voting rights, can take part in the annual general meeting via the webcast on 21 April 2021 and can vote virtually during the meeting, in each case via an online platform provided by the Company's service provider for annual general meetings (such online platform, the "Virtual AGM Platform"). Furthermore, shareholders can ask questions either during the meeting and/or prior to the date of the meeting. The terms and conditions regarding virtual general meetings are available on the virtual AGM platform and apply to all shareholders who wish to attend, participate and vote at the meeting via the Virtual AGM Platform. Please refer to Section 3 (General Information) of the convocation announcements for further details regarding how to submit questions, attend, participate and vote at the AGM via the Virtual AGM Platform.


