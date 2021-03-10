 

FireEye Schedules Monthly Threat Briefings for Investors and Financial Analysts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 22:00  |  15   |   |   

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the 2021 schedule of monthly threat briefings for investors and financial analysts. The briefings will be hosted by Mandiant experts and are intended to provide analysts and investors with visibility into trends in the global cyber threat landscape.

The scheduled briefings will be webcast from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm. The webcast presentations will be archived and available on-demand at the foregoing website within 24 hours after the conclusion of the event.

2021 Threat Briefing Schedule

Briefings will begin at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time) on:

  • March 16, 2021
  • April 8, 2021
  • May 13, 2021
  • June 10, 2021
  • July 8, 2021
  • August 12, 2021
  • September 9, 2021
  • November 11, 2021
  • December 9, 2021

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FireEye Schedules Monthly Threat Briefings for Investors and Financial Analysts FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the 2021 schedule of monthly threat briefings for investors and financial analysts. The briefings will be hosted by Mandiant experts and are intended to provide …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Eastman Kodak Company Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SOS Limited (SOS) on Behalf of Investors
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
FireEye to Host Threat Briefing and Mandiant Advantage Threat Intelligence Demonstration for Investors and Financial Analysts
16.02.21
Automating Threat Detection Desired for Security Analysts Battling Fear of Missing Incidents and Security Operations Center Inefficiency
11.02.21
FireEye Leaders Chris Carter and Kristi Houssiere Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs
09.02.21
FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
32
FireEye - Cybersecurity