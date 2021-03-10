FireEye Schedules Monthly Threat Briefings for Investors and Financial Analysts
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the 2021 schedule of monthly threat briefings for investors and financial analysts. The briefings will be hosted by Mandiant experts and are intended to provide analysts and investors with visibility into trends in the global cyber threat landscape.
The scheduled briefings will be webcast from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm. The webcast presentations will be archived and available on-demand at the foregoing website within 24 hours after the conclusion of the event.
2021 Threat Briefing Schedule
Briefings will begin at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time) on:
- March 16, 2021
- April 8, 2021
- May 13, 2021
- June 10, 2021
- July 8, 2021
- August 12, 2021
- September 9, 2021
- November 11, 2021
- December 9, 2021
About FireEye, Inc.
FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.
2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005898/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare