PDMR trades in private placement
Reference is made to the announcement by Belships ASA (the "Company") on 9 March 2021 regarding the successfully completed private placement.
Please find information regarding the subscription that is regarded as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") attached.
For further information, please contact:
Osvald Fossholm, Belships CFO
Phone +47 908 87 393 or e-mail osvald.fossholm@belships.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
