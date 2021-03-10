ElectrifAi Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status in Applied AI

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning Competency status in the new Applied Artificial Intelligence (Applied AI) category. This designation recognizes that ElectrifAi has demonstrated deep experience and expertise in building or integrating practical ML solutions on AWS.

AWS Partners recognized as part of the AWS Machine Learning Competency expansion help customers take advantage of intelligent solutions to drive business optimization, customer revenue growth and cost reduction. This is done by creating, automating, and managing end-to-end ML workflows with machine intelligence.

The AI and ML driven applications are maturing rapidly and creating new demands on enterprises. AWS is keeping pace and continuously evolving AWS Competency Programs to provide customers an ability to engage enhanced AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings. AWS launched two new Categories within the AWS Machine Learning Competency, Applied AI and ML Operations (ML Ops), to help customers easily and confidently identify and engage highly specialized AWS Partners with Applied AI and/or ML Ops capabilities. With this program expansion, customers will be able to go beyond the current data processing and data science platform capabilities and find experienced AWS Partners who will help productionize successful models (ML Ops) and find off-the-shelf packages for their business problems (Applied AI).

Achieving the AWS Machine Learning Competency in the Applied AI category differentiates ElectrifAi as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise and proven customer success.

"Now more than ever, businesses are looking to transform themselves with the latest ML and AI solutions on AWS. To help customers make the right choices when finding the most qualified AWS Partner for the job, we've expanded the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customers easily identify expert AWS Partners in the areas of Applied AI and ML Ops," said Julien Simon, Global AI & ML Evangelist, AWS. "These AWS Partners are vetted by AWS for their technology capabilities and have a solid track record of success, and we are delighted to include ElectrifAi in the launch of the new AWS Machine Learning Competency Categories. We look forward to innovating together and continuing to serve our customers with innovative and validated AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings."