RH to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 24, 2021

RH (NYSE: RH) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended January 30, 2021 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 after market close. RH’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results press release will include a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, highlighting the Company’s continued evolution and recent performance.

RH leadership will host a live question and answer conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on March 24, 2021. The live question and answer conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 394-6658. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at ir.rh.com.

About RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers its collections through its retail galleries across North America, the Company’s multiple Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com and Waterworks.com.

