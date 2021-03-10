 

Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 26, 2021

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Monday, April 26, 2021. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 800-219-7113 (domestic) or 574-990-1030 (international) using the passcode 8676289.

To access the conference call via webcast, visit the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website at investor.medpace.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available at the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website prior to the start of the call.

A recording of the call will be available until Tuesday, May 4, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using the passcode 8676289.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,600 people across 39 countries as of December 31, 2020.



