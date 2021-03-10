ChromaDex Corporation Reports 2020 Financial Results

Delivered on financial outlook to investors across all metrics. Slightly better than target on selling and marketing and G&A expense.

Total net sales of $59.3 million, up 28% from $46.3 million in the prior year.

Tru Niagen net sales of $47.1 million, a 31% increase from $36.1 million in the prior year.

Gross margins of 59.5%, a 390 basis point increase from the prior year.

Lower selling and marketing expense as a percentage of net sales (35.4% in 2020 versus 39.4% in 2019).

Net loss was ($19.9) million or ($0.33) per share, an improvement of $0.24 per share year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of ($1.0) million for FY 2020, a $7.8 million improvement year-over-year.

Signed 225th material transfer agreement through ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP), which has resulted in 60 published studies to date, including 11 published clinical studies, on Niagen.

Expanded in Europe and Australia, following regulatory approval for Tru Niagen.

Nestlé Health Science’s new Celltrient Cellular Energy products featuring Tru Niagen launched in the United States, following the launch of Tru Niagen capsules on Persona, a Nestlé Health Science company and leading personalized vitamin subscription program, earlier this year.

ChromaDex Chief Scientific Advisor, Dr. Charles Brenner, Receives 2020 National Scientific Achievement Award from the American Society for Nutrition.

“ChromaDex’s philosophy of focusing on business fundamentals with a science-based strategic approach continued in 2020,” said ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “In 2021, we will further our position as the world's leading NAD+ company by growing the Tru Niagen brand, extending partnerships and furthering scientific advancements with world-leading scientists."

Results of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020

For the three months ended December 31, 2020 (“Q4 2020”), ChromaDex reported net sales of $15.4 million, up 18% compared to $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 ("Q4 2019"). The increase in Q4 2020 revenues was driven by growth in sales of Tru Niagen and Niagen ingredient revenues.

Gross margin percentage improved by 400 basis points to 61.0% in Q4 2020 compared to 57.0% in Q4 2019. The improvement in gross margin percentage was driven by the positive impact of increased Tru Niagen consumer product sales and product cost savings initiatives.

Operating expenses decreased by $0.8 million to $15.5 million in Q4 2020, compared to $16.3 million in Q4 2019. The decrease in operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $1.9 million in general and administrative expense, and a decrease of $0.1 million of R&D expense, partially offset by $1.2 million of higher selling and marketing expenses. The decrease in general and administrative expense was driven by the absence of $2.2 million of bad debt expense related to the write-off of an Elysium receivable in Q4 2019.

The net loss for Q4 2020 was ($6.1) million or ($0.10) per share as reported compared to a net loss of ($8.9) million or ($0.15) per share for Q4 2019 as reported. Non-GAAP net loss per share in Q4 2019 was ($0.11) excluding a $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share, non-cash charge related to the write-off of the Elysium receivable as bad debt.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of ($1.1) million for Q4 2020, compared to a loss of ($2.1) million for Q4 2019, a $1.0 million improvement.

ChromaDex defines Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense as net income or (loss) which is adjusted for interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense, bad debt expense related to Elysium Health and total legal expense.

For Q4 2020, the net cash flow from operating activities was at break-even, versus ($0.6) million used in Q4 2019.

Results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020

For the full year ended December 31, 2020 (“FY 2020”), ChromaDex reported net sales of $59.3 million, up 28% compared to $46.3 million in the full year ended December 31, 2019 ("FY 2019"). The increase in FY 2019 revenues was driven by growth in sales of Tru Niagen.

Gross margin percentage improved by 390 basis points to 59.5% in FY 2020 compared to 55.7% in FY 2019. The improvement in gross margin percentage was driven by the positive impact of increased Tru Niagen consumer product sales and product cost savings initiatives.

Operating expenses decreased by $1.9 million to $55.1 million in FY 2020, compared to $57.1 million in FY 2019. The decrease in operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $3.9 million in general and administrative expense, and a decrease of $0.7 million of R&D expense, partially offset by $2.7 million of higher selling and marketing expense. The decrease in general and administrative expense was driven by lower legal costs of $2.7 million and the absence of $2.2 million of bad debt expense related to the write-off of an Elysium receivable in 2019.

The net loss for FY 2020 was ($19.9) million or ($0.33) per share as reported compared to a net loss of ($32.1) million or ($0.56) per share for FY 2019 as reported. For FY 2020, the reported loss was negatively impacted by a non-cash charge of $6.9 million related to stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of ($1.0) million for FY 2020, compared to a loss of ($8.8) million for FY 2019, a $7.8 million improvement. The $7.8 million improvement was primarily driven by higher sales and gross margins, partially offset by higher marketing and selling expense.

For full year 2020, the net cash used in operating activities was ($10.6) million versus ($20.4) million for the same period in the prior year. The Company ended the year of 2020 with cash of $16.7 million.

2021 Outlook

Looking forward, the Company expects continued, steady revenue growth driven by its global ecommerce business, as well as growth with existing and new strategic partners. The Company expects continued gross margin improvement to slightly better than 60%, and roughly flat selling and marketing and R&D expense as a percentage of net sales year-over-year. The Company expects slightly higher general and administrative expense, excluding severance, restructuring and legal expense. The Company plans to increase investments and resources to drive brand awareness and accelerate its R&D pipeline to capitalize on growth in the NAD+ market globally.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense excludes interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, non-cash share-based compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense, bad debt expense related to Elysium Health, and total legal expense. ChromaDex used these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal resource management, planning and forecasting purposes. ChromaDex believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed in isolation from or as a substitute for ChromaDex’s financial results in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), which is protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio along with other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Important Note on Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include the quotation from ChromaDex’s Chief Executive Officer, and statements related to the company’s 2021 financial outlook, including the impact of COVID-19. Other risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements are reported in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sales, net $ 15,445 $ 13,089 Cost of sales 6,024 5,624 Gross profit 9,421 7,465 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,319 5,108 Research and development 991 1,139 General and administrative 8,192 10,078 Operating expenses 15,502 16,325 Operating loss (6,081 ) (8,860 ) Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (16 ) 7 Nonoperating income (expense): (16 ) 7 Net loss (6,097 ) (8,853 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share: $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 61,869 59,650 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II Item 8 of ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with Securities and Exchange Commission.

ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations Years Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Sales, net $ 59,257 $ 46,291 Cost of sales 23,983 20,522 Gross profit 35,274 25,769 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 20,948 18,216 Research and development 3,732 4,420 General and administrative 30,448 34,308 Other - 125 Operating expenses 55,128 57,069 Operating loss (19,854 ) (31,300 ) Nonoperating expense: Interest expense, net (71 ) (847 ) Nonoperating expenses (71 ) (847 ) Net loss (19,925 ) (32,147 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share: $ (0.33 ) $ (0.56 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 61,067 57,056 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II Item 8 of ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with Securities and Exchange Commission.

ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash, including restricted cash of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively $ 16,697 $ 18,812 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $0.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively; Receivables from Related Party: $0.9 million and $0.8 million, respectively 2,694 2,175 Inventories 11,683 11,535 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,145 996 Total current assets 32,219 33,518 Leasehold Improvements and Equipment, net 3,206 3,765 Intangible Assets, net 1,082 1,311 Right of Use Assets 1,226 891 Other Long-term Assets 625 762 Total assets $ 38,358 $ 40,247 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,445 $ 9,626 Accrued expenses 6,133 4,415 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 589 595 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 31 258 Customer deposits 278 169 Total current liabilities 16,476 15,063 Deferred Revenue 4,441 3,873 Operating Lease Obligations, Less Current Maturities 997 848 Finance Lease Obligations, Less Current Maturities 20 18 Total liabilities 21,934 19,802 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.001 par value; authorized 150,000 shares; issued and outstanding December 31, 2020 61,881 shares and December 31, 2019 59,562 shares 62 60 Additional paid-in capital 158,190 142,285 Accumulated deficit (141,825 ) (121,900 ) Cumulative translation adjustments (3 ) - Total stockholders' equity 16,424 20,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 38,358 $ 40,247 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II Item 8 of ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with Securities and Exchange Commission.

ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 1. Adjusted EBITDA Year ended December 31, 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Full Year 2020 (In thousands) Net loss, as reported $ (5,902 ) $ (3,711 ) $ (4,215 ) $ (6,097 ) $ (19,925 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 12 24 19 16 71 Depreciation 214 218 220 219 871 Amortization of intangibles 62 60 60 61 243 Amortization of right of use assets 92 95 97 115 399 Share-based compensation 1,873 1,711 1,574 1,778 6,936 Severance and restructuring 953 284 224 329 1,790 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,696 ) $ (1,319 ) $ (2,021 ) $ (3,579 ) $ (9,615 ) Total legal expense 2,380 1,844 1,896 2,468 8,588 Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense $ (316 ) $ 525 $ (125 ) $ (1,111 ) $ (1,027 ) Year ended December 31, 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Full Year 2019 (In thousands) Net loss, as reported $ (8,337 ) $ (7,755 ) $ (7,202 ) $ (8,853 ) $ (32,147 ) Adjustments: Interest (income) expense (35 ) 575 314 (7 ) 847 Depreciation 173 190 196 203 762 Amortization of intangibles 61 61 62 62 246 Amortization of right of use assets 138 141 144 92 515 Share-based compensation 2,029 1,759 1,687 1,697 7,172 Severance and restructuring - - - 200 200 Elysium-related bad debt expense - - - 2,233 2,233 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,971 ) $ (5,029 ) $ (4,799 ) $ (4,373 ) $ (20,172 ) Total legal expense 3,250 2,926 2,944 2,226 11,346 Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense $ (2,721 ) $ (2,103 ) $ (1,855 ) $ (2,147 ) $ (8,826 ) 2. Net loss per share 3 Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019 Net loss per share, as reported $ (0.15 ) $ (0.56 ) Net loss per share related to $2.2 million write-off of the Elysium receivable as bad debt (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Net loss per share, excluding $2.2 million write-off of the Elysium receivable as bad debt $ (0.11 ) $ (0.52 )

