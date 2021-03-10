 

ChromaDex Corporation Reports 2020 Financial Results

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights

  • Total net sales of $15.4 million, up 18% from $13.1 million in the year ago quarter.
  • Tru Niagen net sales of $12.3 million, a 21% increase from the year ago quarter.
  • Gross margin of 61.0%, a 400 basis point increase from the year ago quarter.
  • Net loss was ($6.1) million or ($0.10) per share, an improvement of $0.05 per share year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of ($1.1) million, a $1.0 million improvement year-over-year.
  • Growing body of clinical research suggests that nicotinamide riboside (“NR”) may support important areas of human health.
  • Phase 2 clinical study showed a reduction in liver fat and inflammatory markers in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) when receiving a nutritional protocol that included NR.
  • Phase 3 clinical study on 300 patients in Turkey with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed a 3.5 day reduction in recovery time when adding a daily nutritional protocol that included NR to the local standard of care.
  • Tru Niagen received the ‘Most Favourite Brand’ award by Watsons Hong Kong loyalty members for the second consecutive year.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Delivered on financial outlook to investors across all metrics. Slightly better than target on selling and marketing and G&A expense.
  • Total net sales of $59.3 million, up 28% from $46.3 million in the prior year.
  • Tru Niagen net sales of $47.1 million, a 31% increase from $36.1 million in the prior year.
  • Gross margins of 59.5%, a 390 basis point increase from the prior year.
  • Lower selling and marketing expense as a percentage of net sales (35.4% in 2020 versus 39.4% in 2019).
  • Net loss was ($19.9) million or ($0.33) per share, an improvement of $0.24 per share year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of ($1.0) million for FY 2020, a $7.8 million improvement year-over-year.
  • Signed 225th material transfer agreement through ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP), which has resulted in 60 published studies to date, including 11 published clinical studies, on Niagen.
  • Expanded in Europe and Australia, following regulatory approval for Tru Niagen.
  • Nestlé Health Science’s new Celltrient Cellular Energy products featuring Tru Niagen launched in the United States, following the launch of Tru Niagen capsules on Persona, a Nestlé Health Science company and leading personalized vitamin subscription program, earlier this year.
  • ChromaDex Chief Scientific Advisor, Dr. Charles Brenner, Receives 2020 National Scientific Achievement Award from the American Society for Nutrition.

“ChromaDex’s philosophy of focusing on business fundamentals with a science-based strategic approach continued in 2020,” said ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “In 2021, we will further our position as the world's leading NAD+ company by growing the Tru Niagen brand, extending partnerships and furthering scientific advancements with world-leading scientists."

Results of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020

For the three months ended December 31, 2020 (“Q4 2020”), ChromaDex reported net sales of $15.4 million, up 18% compared to $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 ("Q4 2019"). The increase in Q4 2020 revenues was driven by growth in sales of Tru Niagen and Niagen ingredient revenues.

Gross margin percentage improved by 400 basis points to 61.0% in Q4 2020 compared to 57.0% in Q4 2019. The improvement in gross margin percentage was driven by the positive impact of increased Tru Niagen consumer product sales and product cost savings initiatives.

Operating expenses decreased by $0.8 million to $15.5 million in Q4 2020, compared to $16.3 million in Q4 2019. The decrease in operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $1.9 million in general and administrative expense, and a decrease of $0.1 million of R&D expense, partially offset by $1.2 million of higher selling and marketing expenses. The decrease in general and administrative expense was driven by the absence of $2.2 million of bad debt expense related to the write-off of an Elysium receivable in Q4 2019.

The net loss for Q4 2020 was ($6.1) million or ($0.10) per share as reported compared to a net loss of ($8.9) million or ($0.15) per share for Q4 2019 as reported. Non-GAAP net loss per share in Q4 2019 was ($0.11) excluding a $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share, non-cash charge related to the write-off of the Elysium receivable as bad debt.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of ($1.1) million for Q4 2020, compared to a loss of ($2.1) million for Q4 2019, a $1.0 million improvement.

ChromaDex defines Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense as net income or (loss) which is adjusted for interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense, bad debt expense related to Elysium Health and total legal expense.

For Q4 2020, the net cash flow from operating activities was at break-even, versus ($0.6) million used in Q4 2019.

Results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020

For the full year ended December 31, 2020 (“FY 2020”), ChromaDex reported net sales of $59.3 million, up 28% compared to $46.3 million in the full year ended December 31, 2019 ("FY 2019"). The increase in FY 2019 revenues was driven by growth in sales of Tru Niagen.

Gross margin percentage improved by 390 basis points to 59.5% in FY 2020 compared to 55.7% in FY 2019. The improvement in gross margin percentage was driven by the positive impact of increased Tru Niagen consumer product sales and product cost savings initiatives.

Operating expenses decreased by $1.9 million to $55.1 million in FY 2020, compared to $57.1 million in FY 2019. The decrease in operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $3.9 million in general and administrative expense, and a decrease of $0.7 million of R&D expense, partially offset by $2.7 million of higher selling and marketing expense. The decrease in general and administrative expense was driven by lower legal costs of $2.7 million and the absence of $2.2 million of bad debt expense related to the write-off of an Elysium receivable in 2019.

The net loss for FY 2020 was ($19.9) million or ($0.33) per share as reported compared to a net loss of ($32.1) million or ($0.56) per share for FY 2019 as reported. For FY 2020, the reported loss was negatively impacted by a non-cash charge of $6.9 million related to stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of ($1.0) million for FY 2020, compared to a loss of ($8.8) million for FY 2019, a $7.8 million improvement. The $7.8 million improvement was primarily driven by higher sales and gross margins, partially offset by higher marketing and selling expense.

For full year 2020, the net cash used in operating activities was ($10.6) million versus ($20.4) million for the same period in the prior year. The Company ended the year of 2020 with cash of $16.7 million.

2021 Outlook

Looking forward, the Company expects continued, steady revenue growth driven by its global ecommerce business, as well as growth with existing and new strategic partners. The Company expects continued gross margin improvement to slightly better than 60%, and roughly flat selling and marketing and R&D expense as a percentage of net sales year-over-year. The Company expects slightly higher general and administrative expense, excluding severance, restructuring and legal expense. The Company plans to increase investments and resources to drive brand awareness and accelerate its R&D pipeline to capitalize on growth in the NAD+ market globally.

Investor Conference Call

ChromaDex management will host an investor conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results and provide a general business update on Wednesday, March 10, at 4:30pm ET.

Participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Wed., March 10, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-979-2703
International dial-in number: 236-714-2223
Conference ID: 8433848
Webcast link: ChromaDex Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET.

Toll-free replay number: (800) 585-8367
Replay ID: 8433848

The earnings press release, and its accompanying financial exhibits, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website, www.chromadex.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense excludes interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, non-cash share-based compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense, bad debt expense related to Elysium Health, and total legal expense. ChromaDex used these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal resource management, planning and forecasting purposes. ChromaDex believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed in isolation from or as a substitute for ChromaDex’s financial results in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), which is protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio along with other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Important Note on Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include the quotation from ChromaDex’s Chief Executive Officer, and statements related to the company’s 2021 financial outlook, including the impact of COVID-19. Other risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements are reported in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
 
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019
 
Sales, net

$

15,445

 

$

13,089

 

Cost of sales

 

6,024

 

 

5,624

 

 
Gross profit

 

9,421

 

 

7,465

 

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing

 

6,319

 

 

5,108

 

Research and development

 

991

 

 

1,139

 

General and administrative

 

8,192

 

 

10,078

 

Operating expenses

 

15,502

 

 

16,325

 

 
Operating loss

 

(6,081

)

 

(8,860

)

 
Nonoperating income (expense):
Interest income (expense), net

 

(16

)

 

7

 

Nonoperating income (expense):

 

(16

)

 

7

 

 
Net loss

 

(6,097

)

 

(8,853

)

 
 
Basic and diluted loss per common share:

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.15

)

 
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

61,869

 

 

59,650

 

 
 
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II Item 8 of ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with Securities and Exchange Commission.
ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(In thousands, except per share data)
 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 
Sales, net

$

59,257

 

$

46,291

 

Cost of sales

 

23,983

 

 

20,522

 

 
Gross profit

 

35,274

 

 

25,769

 

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing

 

20,948

 

 

18,216

 

Research and development

 

3,732

 

 

4,420

 

General and administrative

 

30,448

 

 

34,308

 

Other

 

-

 

 

125

 

Operating expenses

 

55,128

 

 

57,069

 

 
Operating loss

 

(19,854

)

 

(31,300

)

 
Nonoperating expense:
Interest expense, net

 

(71

)

 

(847

)

Nonoperating expenses

 

(71

)

 

(847

)

 
Net loss

 

(19,925

)

 

(32,147

)

 
 
Basic and diluted loss per common share:

$

(0.33

)

$

(0.56

)

 
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

61,067

 

 

57,056

 

 
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II Item 8 of ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with Securities and Exchange Commission.
ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
 
Current Assets
Cash, including restricted cash of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively

$

16,697

 

$

18,812

 

Trade receivables, net of allowances of $0.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively;
Receivables from Related Party: $0.9 million and $0.8 million, respectively

 

2,694

 

 

2,175

 

Inventories

 

11,683

 

 

11,535

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

1,145

 

 

996

 

Total current assets

 

32,219

 

 

33,518

 

 
Leasehold Improvements and Equipment, net

 

3,206

 

 

3,765

 

Intangible Assets, net

 

1,082

 

 

1,311

 

Right of Use Assets

 

1,226

 

 

891

 

Other Long-term Assets

 

625

 

 

762

 

 
Total assets

$

38,358

 

$

40,247

 

 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
 
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable

$

9,445

 

$

9,626

 

Accrued expenses

 

6,133

 

 

4,415

 

Current maturities of operating lease obligations

 

589

 

 

595

 

Current maturities of finance lease obligations

 

31

 

 

258

 

Customer deposits

 

278

 

 

169

 

Total current liabilities

 

16,476

 

 

15,063

 

 
Deferred Revenue

 

4,441

 

 

3,873

 

Operating Lease Obligations, Less Current Maturities

 

997

 

 

848

 

Finance Lease Obligations, Less Current Maturities

 

20

 

 

18

 

 
Total liabilities

 

21,934

 

 

19,802

 

 
Commitments and Contingencies
 
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $.001 par value; authorized 150,000 shares;
issued and outstanding December 31, 2020 61,881 shares and
December 31, 2019 59,562 shares

 

62

 

 

60

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

158,190

 

 

142,285

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(141,825

)

 

(121,900

)

Cumulative translation adjustments

 

(3

)

 

-

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

16,424

 

 

20,445

 

 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

38,358

 

$

40,247

 

 
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II Item 8 of ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
   
   
1. Adjusted EBITDA  
   
   
Year ended December 31, 2020  
  Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Full Year 2020
(In thousands)  
Net loss, as reported  

 $

      (5,902

 $

      (3,711

 $

      (4,215

 $

      (6,097

 $

      (19,925

Adjustments:  
Interest expense  

 

               12

 

 

               24

 

 

               19

 

 

               16

 

 

                71

 

Depreciation  

 

             214

 

 

             218

 

 

             220

 

 

             219

 

 

              871

 

Amortization of intangibles  

 

               62

 

 

               60

 

 

               60

 

 

               61

 

 

              243

 

Amortization of right of use assets  

 

               92

 

 

               95

 

 

               97

 

 

             115

 

 

              399

 

Share-based compensation  

 

           1,873

 

 

           1,711

 

 

           1,574

 

 

           1,778

 

 

            6,936

 

Severance and restructuring  

 

             953

 

 

             284

 

 

             224

 

 

             329

 

 

            1,790

 

Adjusted EBITDA  

 $

      (2,696

 $

      (1,319

 $

      (2,021

 $

      (3,579

 $

       (9,615

   
Total legal expense  

 

           2,380

 

 

           1,844

 

 

           1,896

 

 

           2,468

 

 

            8,588

 

   
Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense  

 $

         (316

 $

           525

 

 $

         (125

 $

      (1,111

 $

       (1,027

   
   
Year ended December 31, 2019  
  Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Full Year 2019
(In thousands)  
Net loss, as reported  

 $

      (8,337

 $

      (7,755

 $

      (7,202

 $

      (8,853

 $

      (32,147

Adjustments:  
Interest (income) expense  

 

              (35

 

             575

 

 

             314

 

 

                (7

 

              847

 

Depreciation  

 

             173

 

 

             190

 

 

             196

 

 

             203

 

 

              762

 

Amortization of intangibles  

 

               61

 

 

               61

 

 

               62

 

 

               62

 

 

              246

 

Amortization of right of use assets  

 

             138

 

 

             141

 

 

             144

 

 

               92

 

 

              515

 

Share-based compensation  

 

           2,029

 

 

           1,759

 

 

           1,687

 

 

           1,697

 

 

            7,172

 

Severance and restructuring  

 

                  -

 

 

                  -

 

 

                  -

 

 

             200

 

 

              200

 

Elysium-related bad debt expense  

 

                  -

 

 

                  -

 

 

                  -

 

 

           2,233

 

 

            2,233

 

Adjusted EBITDA  

 $

      (5,971

 $

      (5,029

 $

      (4,799

 $

      (4,373

 $

      (20,172

   
Total legal expense  

 

           3,250

 

 

           2,926

 

 

           2,944

 

 

           2,226

 

 

          11,346

 

   
Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense  

 $

      (2,721

 $

      (2,103

 $

      (1,855

 $

      (2,147

 $

       (8,826

   
   
2. Net loss per share  
   
  3 Months Ended Year Ended
  Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019
   
Net loss per share, as reported  

 $

          (0.15

)

 $

           (0.56

)

   
Net loss per share related to $2.2 million write-off of the Elysium receivable as bad debt

 

             (0.04

)

 

              (0.04

)

   
Net loss per share, excluding $2.2 million write-off of the Elysium receivable as bad debt

 $

          (0.11

)

 $

           (0.52

)

 



Wertpapier


