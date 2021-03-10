CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Thursday, March 25, 2021, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

CynergisTek, Inc . (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss fourth-quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The results will be released prior to the call.

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday March 25, 2021, 7:30 PM ET to Thursday April 1, 2021, 11:59 PM ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. The PIN is 1886683.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

