GigCapital2 Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension Amendment to Complete its Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC

GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX), a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) corporation, today announced that its stockholders approved an extension of the date by which it has to consummate a business combination from March 10, 2021 to June 10, 2021. GigCapital2 requested the extension to allow more time to complete its previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC as it pertains solely to the finalization of the S-4 documents filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2021.

GigCapital Global (www.gigcapitalglobal.com) is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) investment group, sponsoring and operating Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPAC”, also known as Blank-Check companies). Founded in 2017 by Dr. Avi Katz, the GigCapital Group and its sponsored SPACs are led by an affiliated team of technology industry experts, deploying a unique Mentor-Investors methodology to partner with exceptional privately-held and U.S. and non-U.S. public technology companies led by dedicated, innovative entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Group companies offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and global private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of the GigCapital Group with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company. For more information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com.

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT, and GIX.WS) (www.gigcapital2.com), GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK, GIK.U and GIK.WS) (www.gigcapital3.com) and GigCapital4, Inc. (Nasdaq: GIG, GIGGU and GIGGW), are part of the GigCapital Group portfolio of Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies.

“Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)” and “Mentor-Investor” are trademarks of GigFounders, LLC, used pursuant to agreement.

About Cloudbreak Health LLC

Cloudbreak (www.cloudbreak.us) revolutionized patient and provider communication with the introduction of video remote interpreting (VRI), establishing Cloudbreak as a pioneer in telehealth technology. Cloudbreak continues to innovate with Cloudbreak Telehealth Solutions, including telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-quarantine, remote patient monitoring and other specialties. Committed to overcoming healthcare disparities and bringing language access to the point of care, Cloudbreak seamlessly integrates their language access solution, Martti, into a host of platforms, including Epic, Zoom, and Caregility. Performing more than 1.6 million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month in 2020 on over 14,000 video endpoints at 1,800+ healthcare locations nationwide, Cloudbreak Telehealth simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7.