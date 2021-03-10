Ouster Signs Strategic Customer Agreement with Distribution Yard Automation Leader Outrider

Ouster’s lidar sensors will be incorporated into Outrider’s autonomous yard trucks as part of an integrated system which is designed to improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of large-scale distribution centers and logistics hubs. Outrider is working with an ecosystem of partners like Ouster to accelerate the deployment of fully automated yards. Outrider is actively taking reservations for its autonomous systems that will use Ouster sensors.

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has signed a multi-year strategic customer agreement with Outrider, the leader in autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs.

“Outrider is building autonomous yard operations for the here and now. I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the leader in yard automation as they look to deploy thousands of vehicles in the next few years powered by our digital lidar sensors,” said Angus Pacala, Co-Founder and CEO of Ouster. “We believe industrial automation is a $9 billion opportunity for lidar in the next 10 years, and one of the four key verticals in Ouster’s diversified approach to the lidar market.”

With the dramatic increase in freight volume in recent years, the need for 24-hour operations of repetitive, manual work has led to even greater inefficiency and safety concerns. Outrider focuses not only on automating the vehicle but other manual tasks in the yard. Outrider currently works with multiple Fortune 500 enterprises representing more than 10,000 manual, diesel yard trucks that Outrider aims to replace with autonomous, zero-emission vehicles that would feature Ouster sensors.

“Lidar is a fundamental component of our integrated system, which enables our autonomous vehicles to see and interpret their surroundings. Having a close relationship with our ecosystem of partners is critical to maximizing the performance of the Outrider System and the throughput of our customer’s supply chains,” said Andrew Smith, Founder and CEO of Outrider. “We believe the performance and cost advantages of Ouster’s digital lidar sensors will further accelerate the industry’s rapid adoption of our technology.”