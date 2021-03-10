Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Completion of Warrant Acceleration

Included in the total above, since February 1, 2021 when the Company announced the accelerated expiry date of certain share purchase warrants, 3,412,196 of eligible warrants with an accelerated expiry date have now been exercised, resulting in cash proceeds of approximately $6,824,392 to the Company. All remaining 34,500 eligible warrants with an accelerated expiry date are cancelled. As of March 9, 2021, the Company has approximately 4.7 million Warrants outstanding.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company has successfully completed the acceleration of certain share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2020 and has received a total of approximately $8.3 million in proceeds from the exercise of approximately 4.3 million warrants subsequent to the Company’s third quarter results ending September 30, 2020.

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with the strong show of support from our shareholders through the exercise of warrants, resulting in approximately $8.3 million in proceeds since our last quarterly financial report. This infusion of additional capital comes at a time when we have recently received regulatory clearance to bring our ‘commercial ready’ OCT Imaging system to the U.S. market, and it will support our development efforts and the ramp-up of our commercialization activities. As we have heard from our clinician users, we believe our innovative OCT imaging system addresses an unmet need currently in the OR, and is ideally suited to help surgeons visualize the margins of an excised tissue specimen ‘real-time’ during a clinical procedure.”

Perimeter continues to plan activities to support its investor relations and commercialization efforts. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many previously planned and budgeted investor awareness and outreach activities, trade shows, conferences, and travel have been postponed until person-to-person contact becomes more common. In lieu of these initiatives, Perimeter has engaged Native Ads Inc. (“Native Ads”), a full-service advertising agency, to provide up to $300,000 in available digital media services, vendor management, marketing and data analytics services over an expected 12-month period. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of Perimeter.