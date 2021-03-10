 

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Completion of Warrant Acceleration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 22:05  |  28   |   |   

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company has successfully completed the acceleration of certain share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2020 and has received a total of approximately $8.3 million in proceeds from the exercise of approximately 4.3 million warrants subsequent to the Company’s third quarter results ending September 30, 2020.

Included in the total above, since February 1, 2021 when the Company announced the accelerated expiry date of certain share purchase warrants, 3,412,196 of eligible warrants with an accelerated expiry date have now been exercised, resulting in cash proceeds of approximately $6,824,392 to the Company. All remaining 34,500 eligible warrants with an accelerated expiry date are cancelled. As of March 9, 2021, the Company has approximately 4.7 million Warrants outstanding.

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with the strong show of support from our shareholders through the exercise of warrants, resulting in approximately $8.3 million in proceeds since our last quarterly financial report. This infusion of additional capital comes at a time when we have recently received regulatory clearance to bring our ‘commercial ready’ OCT Imaging system to the U.S. market, and it will support our development efforts and the ramp-up of our commercialization activities. As we have heard from our clinician users, we believe our innovative OCT imaging system addresses an unmet need currently in the OR, and is ideally suited to help surgeons visualize the margins of an excised tissue specimen ‘real-time’ during a clinical procedure.”

Perimeter continues to plan activities to support its investor relations and commercialization efforts. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many previously planned and budgeted investor awareness and outreach activities, trade shows, conferences, and travel have been postponed until person-to-person contact becomes more common. In lieu of these initiatives, Perimeter has engaged Native Ads Inc. (“Native Ads”), a full-service advertising agency, to provide up to $300,000 in available digital media services, vendor management, marketing and data analytics services over an expected 12-month period. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of Perimeter.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Completion of Warrant Acceleration Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SOS Limited (SOS) on Behalf of Investors
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Tilray Receives Approvals to Expand and Commercialize Medical Cannabis Products in New Zealand
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen wieder an, Biotest (BIO3) konsolidieren
05.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging (4PC) erhält FDA-Zulassung für OCT-Bildgebgungssystem
05.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging (4PC) erhält FDA-Zulassung
03.03.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (V3V) und Biofrontera (B8F) fester; MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab
01.03.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und MorphoSys (MOR) fest; US-Sektor zieht an
01.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI meldet Erhalt der U.S. FDA 510(k)-Zulassung für OCT-Bildgebungssystem
01.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for OCT Imaging System
26.02.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI: Update hinsichtlich Ausübung von Optionsscheinen
26.02.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Provides Update on Exercise of Warrants
25.02.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Evotec (EVT) sehr fest, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidiert

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22:49 Uhr
89
Übernahmekandidat mit FDA - Zulassung hebt die Visualisierung bei der Krebs - OP auf ein neues Level
02.02.21
2
Perimeter Medical Imagine AI