 

Oak Street Health Announces Proposed Private Placement of $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 22:09  |  29   |   |   

Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Oak Street also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $112.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Oak Street and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Oak Street’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Oak Street’s common stock, at Oak Street’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Oak Street expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “option counterparties”). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to anti-dilution adjustments, the number of shares of common stock initially underlying the notes sold in the offering. The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce potential dilution to Oak Street’s common stock upon any conversion of notes and/or offset any cash payments Oak Street is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap.

Oak Street has been advised that, in connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates expect to purchase shares of Oak Street’s common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the common stock or the notes at that time. In addition, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the common stock and/or purchasing or selling the common stock or other securities of Oak Street in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and prior to the maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so on each exercise date for the capped call transactions, which are expected to occur on each trading day during the 40 trading day period beginning on the 41st scheduled trading day prior to the maturity date of the notes, or following any conversion, repurchase or redemption of the notes, to the extent Oak Street exercises the relevant election under the capped call transactions). This activity could also cause a decrease or avoid an increase in the market price of the common stock or the notes, which could affect the ability of noteholders to convert the notes and, to the extent the activity occurs following a conversion or during any observation period related to a conversion of notes, it could affect the number of shares and value of the consideration that noteholders will receive upon conversion of the notes.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Announces Proposed Private Placement of $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $750.0 million aggregate principal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SOS Limited (SOS) on Behalf of Investors
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Tilray Receives Approvals to Expand and Commercialize Medical Cannabis Products in New Zealand
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Oak Street Health Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.03.21
Oak Street Health to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
23.02.21
Oak Street Health to Enter Georgia, Extending Its National Footprint to 14 States
11.02.21
Oak Street Health Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering
08.02.21
Oak Street Health Announces Secondary Offering