Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

For the full fiscal year 2020, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $2.15 billion, net income was $25.1 million or $0.70 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA was $227.6 million with Supplemental Information of $32.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was reduced by approximately $1 million from the previously reported Buddy’s refranchising transaction completed in November 2020.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced the results of its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 26, 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $496.3 million, net loss was $4.2 million or $0.12 per share, Adjusted EBITDA was $28.8 million and Supplemental Information encompassing cost synergies and other acquisition impacts was $5.2 million.

Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO stated, “Our management teams, associates and franchisees overcame challenging obstacles in 2020 and adapted in a manner that has strengthened our brands and positioned them favorably for the future. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we continued to enhance our cash flow by driving revenue and cost synergies from an increasingly diverse set of operating brands. We expect to carry this momentum into 2021.”

The Company has four reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The following table summarizes Revenue, Net Income/(Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Supplemental Information for each of these segments. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income/(Loss), the most comparable GAAP measure, is included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 26, 2020 Ended December 26, 2020 Adjusted Supplemental

Net Adjusted Supplemental

Net Revenue EBITDA Information Income/(Loss)

Revenue EBITDA Information Income/(Loss) (In thousands) (In thousands) American Freight 214.0 18.9 2.9 (9.0 ) 896.4 89.6 25.6 (29.3 ) Vitamin Shoppe 255.4 15.7 2.3 8.2 1,036.0 77.8 9.2 (7.4 ) Liberty Tax 4.8 (12.4 ) - (16.2 ) 122.8 37.0 - 18.1 Buddy's 22.1 7.8 - 4.1 97.3 26.9 - 2.3 Corporate - (1.2 ) - 8.6 - (3.7 ) (2.4 ) 43.5 Total $ 496.3 $ 28.8 $ 5.2 $ (4.2 ) $ 2,152.5 $ 227.6 $ 32.4 $ 27.2

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2021, the Company expects revenue of $3.0 - $3.1 billion, net income of at least $40 million or $1.00 per share, Adjusted EBITDA of at least $310 million and Non-GAAP EPS of at least $3.25 per share. In calculating EPS, the Company is using 40 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of 26%. Actual cash taxes are expected to be minimal in 2021.

In formulating guidance, the Company is: (i) removing Liberty Tax since it is expected to become a discontinued operation in 2021; (ii) including Pet Supplies Plus from March 10, 2021, the acquisition date; (iii) excluding approximately $10 million of Adjusted EBITDA generated by Pet Supplies Plus in 2021 prior to March 10, 2021; (iv) including the impact of the 47 store Buddy’s refranchising transaction in November 2020 which equates to a reduction of approximately $6 million of Adjusted EBITDA annually; and (v) excluding the impact of any additional acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activity.

The Company does not provide quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, Non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Supplemental Information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Supplemental Information adjustments represent realized and unrealized synergies consistent with the Company’s credit agreement. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share count and per share data) December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,502 $ 39,581 Current receivables, net 90,610 79,693 Inventories, net 302,307 300,312 Other current assets 20,772 20,267 Total current assets 565,191 439,853 Property, equipment, and software, net 143,506 150,147 Non-current receivables, net 16,689 18,638 Goodwill 456,977 134,301 Intangible assets, net 134,695 77,590 Operating lease right-of-use assets 510,875 462,610 Other non-current assets 9,728 15,406 Total assets $ 1,837,661 $ 1,298,545 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term obligations $ 105,388 $ 218,384 Current operating lease liabilities 131,690 107,680 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 265,016 158,995 Other current liabilities 36,879 16,409 Total current liabilities 538,973 501,468 Long-term obligations, excluding current installments 468,655 245,236 Non-current operating lease liabilities 407,014 394,307 Other non-current liabilities 37,852 5,773 Total liabilities 1,452,494 1,146,784 Stockholders equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 and 180,000,000 shares authorized, 40,092,260 and 18,250,225 shares issued and outstanding at December 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively 401 183 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 and 20,000,000 shares authorized, 1,250,000 and 1,886,667 shares issued and outstanding at December 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively 13 19 Additional paid-in capital 382,383 108,339 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (1,399 ) (1,538 ) Retained earnings 3,769 18,388 Total equity attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. 385,167 125,391 Non-controlling interest - 26,370 Total equity 385,167 151,761 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,837,661 $ 1,298,545





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Transition Period from 5/1/2019 - (In thousands, except share count and per share data) December 26, 2020 December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Revenues: Product $ 458,985 $ 1,899,662 $ 96,139 Service and other 24,067 188,575 29,735 Rental 13,267 64,267 23,636 Total revenues 496,319 2,152,504 149,510 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Product 273,734 1,136,054 71,820 Service and other 14 2,149 768 Rental 4,578 21,905 8,661 Total cost of revenue 278,326 1,160,108 81,249 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 218,604 916,274 173,860 Total operating expenses 496,930 2,076,382 255,109 Income (loss) from operations (611 ) 76,122 (105,599 ) Other expense: Other 106 (5,187 ) 37 Interest expense, net (18,109 ) (101,751 ) (9,349 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (18,614 ) (30,816 ) (114,911 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (14,409 ) (57,970 ) (10,445 ) Net income (loss) (4,205 ) 27,154 (104,466 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (2,090 ) 36,039 Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ (4,205 ) $ 25,064 $ (68,427 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.70 $ (4.11 ) Diluted (0.12 ) 0.70 (4.11 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 40,086,720 34,531,362 16,669,065 Diluted 40,086,720 34,971,935 16,669,065





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended Transition Period from 5/1/2019 - (In thousands) December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ 27,154 $ (104,466 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 5,930 4,751 Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges 62,543 32,401 Amortization of deferred financing costs 30,635 319 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 85 900 Stock-based compensation expense 9,484 3,102 Loss (gain) on bargain purchases and sales of Company-owned offices (4,133 ) (1,106 ) Deferred income taxes 1,092 (9,275 ) Change in Accounts, notes, and interest receivable (19,811 ) (226 ) Income taxes (8,059 ) (2,012 ) Other assets (5,573 ) 27,038 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,927 (4,414 ) Inventory 97,681 10,134 Deferred revenue 20,537 1,369 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 241,492 (41,485 ) Investing Activities Issuance of operating loans to franchisees and area developers (34,136 ) (22,483 ) Payments received on operating loans to franchisees and area developers 50,291 827 Purchases of Company-owned offices, area developer rights, and acquired customer lists (6,587 ) (3,491 ) Proceeds from sale of Company-owned offices and area developer rights 36,349 279 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (353,423 ) (317,251 ) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment, and software 1,224 - Purchases of property, equipment, and software (34,931 ) (1,136 ) Net cash used in investing activities (341,213 ) (343,255 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 520 2,202 Dividends paid (29,350 ) - Non-controlling interest distribution (4,716 ) - Repayment of other long-term obligations (505,486 ) (13,054 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 184,665 129,260 Repayments under revolving credit facility (235,614 ) (25,403 ) Issuance of common stock 198,004 96,143 Issuance of preferred stock 29,482 - Tender offer (47,229 ) Payment for debt issue costs (16,865 ) (15,071 ) Issuance of debt 586,000 280,000 Cash paid for taxes on exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation (487 ) (110 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 206,153 406,738 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net (76 ) 165 Net increase in cash equivalents and restricted cash 106,356 22,163 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 45,146 22,983 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 151,502 $ 45,146 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 1,858 $ 1,140 Cash paid for interest $ 49,825 $ 4,180 Accrued capital expenditures $ 5,025 $ - Deferred financing costs from issuance of common stock $ 31,013 $ - Tax receivable agreement included in other long-term liabilities $ 16,775 $ -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

In order to conform with SEC rules consistent with concepts in Article 11 of Regulation S-X for non-GAAP reporting, Franchise Group will no longer report synergies and other acquisition costs as part of Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. The Company expects to continue to report Adjusted EBITDA in the same format as it has in the past and will provide Supplemental Information that reflects cost synergies and other acquisition impacts as discussed below. The specific amounts included in each measure are fully discussed in detail below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

Adjusted EBITDA and Supplemental Information are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of our operating businesses and in comparing our results from period to period because they exclude items that we do not believe are reflective of our core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by our management to evaluate performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. Adjusted EBITDA is also the primary operating metric used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgements and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA and Supplemental Information are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Below is a reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and full fiscal year ended December 26, 2020.

For the Three Months Ended December 26, 2020 (In thousands) Buddy's Liberty American Freight Vitamin Shoppe Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 4,107 $ (16,152 ) $ (8,967 ) $ 8,211 $ 8,598 $ (4,204 ) Add back: - Interest expense $ 2,272 $ (6 ) $ 15,366 $ 479 $ (1 ) 18,110 Income tax expense (benefit) $ - $ (246 ) $ - $ (104 ) $ (14,060 ) (14,409 ) Depreciation and amortization charges $ 1,102 $ 3,172 $ 1,930 $ 5,085 $ - 11,289 Total Adjustments $ 3,374 $ 2,920 $ 17,296 $ 5,460 $ (14,061 ) 14,989 EBITDA $ 7,481 $ (13,232 ) $ 8,329 $ 13,670 $ (5,463 ) 10,785 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs $ 70 $ 116 $ 301 $ (40 ) 446 Stock based compensation $ 132 $ 187 $ 2,801 3,120 Shareholder litigation costs $ (717 ) $ 500 (217 ) Corporate compliance costs $ 33 $ 127 159 Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment $ 223 $ 3,234 3,458 Accrued judgments and settlements $ 585 $ 12 597 Store closures / Related Costs $ 34 $ (127 ) (93 ) Rebranding costs $ 4,217 4,217 Acquistion costs $ 1 $ 326 $ 942 1,268 ROU Impairment $ 2,895 2,895 Integration / Related Costs $ 1,073 $ 25 1,097 Inventory fair value step up amortization $ 1,091 1,091 Total Adjustments to EBITDA $ 294 $ 865 $ 10,601 $ 2,036 $ 4,243 18,039 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,774 $ (12,367 ) $ 18,931 $ 15,706 $ (1,220 ) $ 28,823





For the Fiscal Year Ended December 26, 2020 (In thousands) Buddy's Liberty American Freight Vitamin Shoppe Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 2,285 $ 18,080 $ (29,295 ) $ (7,371 ) $ 43,455 $ 27,154 Add back: - Interest expense $ 15,029 $ 4,977 $ 69,988 $ 11,971 $ (214 ) 101,751 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 661 $ (1,714 ) $ (104 ) $ (56,814 ) (57,970 ) Depreciation and amortization charges $ 5,661 $ 10,391 $ 5,897 $ 40,289 $ 1 62,238 Total Adjustments $ 20,690 $ 16,029 $ 74,170 $ 52,156 $ (57,026 ) 106,020 EBITDA $ 22,975 $ 34,109 $ 44,876 $ 44,785 $ (13,571 ) 133,174 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs $ 278 $ 717 $ 658 $ 4,707 $ 0 6,360 Stock based compensation $ 561 $ 465 $ 8,458 9,484 Shareholder litigation costs $ (431 ) $ 1,006 575 Corporate compliance costs $ 253 $ 543 796 Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment $ 3,273 $ 4,604 $ 875 8,752 Accrued judgments and settlements $ 1,407 $ 63 $ (1,708 ) (238 ) Store closures / Related Costs $ 62 $ 530 592 Rebranding costs $ 8,725 8,725 Acquistion costs $ 330 $ 11,289 $ 5,531 $ 435 17,584 ROU Impairment $ 2,895 2,895 Integration / Related Costs $ 2,678 $ 25 2,703 Inventory fair value step up amortization $ 15,677 $ 20,567 36,244 Total Adjustments to EBITDA $ 3,881 $ 2,938 $ 44,764 $ 32,991 $ 9,900 94,474 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,856 $ 37,047 $ 89,640 $ 77,775 $ (3,671 ) $ 227,647

Supplemental Information: Cost Synergies and Acquisition Impacts

The following supplemental information reflects the estimated cost savings related to various management actions taken at our acquired businesses and other impacts of our acquisitions. It primarily presents the realized and unrealized cost synergies assuming such actions were taken as of December 29, 2019. The majority of the cost synergies or dis-synergies have been realized. Management believes this information is useful to investors as it provides relevant information regarding the status of the Company's transformation activities and the estimated impacts during the period. Reasonable estimates were made by considering the cost reductions from contract termination charges or modifications to achieve more favorable pricing, reductions in duplicative costs upon integration and optimization activities that reduce overall spend. As these amounts are estimates and certain activities have not been fully implemented, these amounts are subject to change. Management believes that there is a reasonable basis for its estimates and they fairly present the estimated effects of management actions related to the Company’s acquisitions.

For the Three Months Ended December 26, 2020 (In thousands) Buddy's Liberty American Freight Vitamin Shoppe Corporate Total Estimated realized and unrealized cost savings $ 2,853 $ 2,853 Other acquisition-related compensation costs 2,309 2,309 $ - $ - $ 2,853 $ 2,309 $ - $ 5,162





For the Twelve Months Ended December 26, 2020 (In thousands) Buddy's Liberty American Freight Vitamin Shoppe Corporate Total Estimated realized and unrealized cost savings $ 25,597 $ 4,561 $ (2,360 ) $ 27,798 Other acquisition-related compensation costs 4,640 4,640 $ - $ - $ 25,597 $ 9,201 $ (2,360 ) $ 32,438

