Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Neos Therapeutics Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Pending Merger With Aytu BioScience

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) has recommended Neos Therapeutics stockholders vote “FOR” the pending merger with Aytu BioScience, Inc.

In recommending Neos stockholders vote “FOR” the merger, ISS concluded in its March 8, 2021 report:

“The [Neos] board conducted a thorough sales process, the strategic rationale for the merger is sound, and market reaction to the merger has been strong. Given the liquidity constraints and significant doubt raised to the company's ability to continue as a going concern, there appears to be significant risks involved in remaining a standalone entity. Support for the merger is therefore warranted.”

The Neos Board of Directors recommend that stockholders vote “FOR” the proposal to approve the pending merger with Aytu BioScience in advance of the Special Meeting, which will be held on March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Due to the pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held exclusively online via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NEOS2021SM . There is no physical location for the special meeting.

The approval of the merger requires the affirmative vote of holders of a majority of all of the outstanding shares of Neos common stock as of the record date, February 5, 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to vote their shares, no matter how many or how few they own.

Whether or not a stockholder intends to attend the virtual special meeting, the Neos Board asks that they vote TODAY by telephone, by Internet at www.proxyvote.com using 16-digit control number on the proxy card, or by completing, signing, dating and returning the proxy card enclosed in the proxy.