 

Histogen Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Industry Leader Susan Windham-Bannister, Ph.D.

10.03.2021   

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function has appointed Susan R. Windham-Bannister, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

“Histogen has a compelling story, both in its platform technology and in its product opportunities,” said Windham-Bannister. “I’m very pleased to join Histogen at this pivotal time, and I look forward to bringing my broad industry experience and strategic insight to the Histogen board as we look to drive value through focused clinical development and strategic growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Dr. Windham-Bannister is an internationally recognized expert in innovation, market access and market optimization strategies. She has been recognized by Biosphere as one of the “10 Most Prominent African American Science Leaders,” the Boston Globe as one of the “10 Most Influential Women in Biotech,” by Boston Magazine as one of the “50 Most Powerful Women in Boston” and is the President of the National Board of Directors of the Association for Women in Science (AWIS). Dr. Windham-Bannister currently serves as the President and CEO of Biomedical Growth Strategies, LLC and as immediate past President and CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), a state-funded investment organization charged with administering a $1-billion Life Sciences investment fund created by Governor Deval Patrick in June 2008. These advisory firms and other organizations leverage Dr. Windham-Bannister’s experience as a business strategist.

Before assuming her role at the MLSC, Dr. Windham-Bannister was a co-founder and Managing Partner of Abt Bio-Pharma Solutions (ABS), a boutique consulting firm of 300 experts serving life sciences companies. She also led the firm’s Commercial Strategy Group, which formulated market access and competitive business strategies for global clients. In her 35-year consulting career, she has been instrumental in the successful launch of numerous well-known therapeutics, medical devices and novel biomarkers, and has supported several high-profile M&A transactions. Her client base has included Fortune 50 life sciences companies (Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Roche), technology (IBM, GE), large healthcare delivery systems and health plans (Partners, Humana, BlueCross and BlueShield), and financial services companies (CIGNA, Prudential, The Hartford, CitiGroup).

04.03.21
Histogen to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update
02.03.21
Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference
16.02.21
Histogen Announces Week 26 HST-001 Study Results for the Treatment of Androgenic Alopecia in Men

