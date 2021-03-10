 

Alto Ingredients Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 22:05  |  47   |   |   

  • Full year 2020 net loss of $16.4 million, which included a $24.4 million impairment charge
  • Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $67.4 million
  • Total debt reduced by approximately $146 million

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“In 2020, we significantly increased production of our profitable specialty alcohols, reduced the impact of unprofitable fuel-grade operations by idling or selling assets, and lowered operating and overhead expenses,” said Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “These efforts increased our 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to over $67 million, a remarkable achievement that was within our August 2020 guidance. We also significantly improved our balance sheet, reducing our total debt by approximately $146 million during 2020.

“We are pursuing a more sustainable and profitable path forward, delivering quality products driven by solid consumer demand. We are currently operating plants with an annual production capacity of 290 million gallons, of which 70 million gallons of specialty alcohols are already contracted for 2021. Our transformation is far from complete and with a significantly improved balance sheet, we are actively developing and exploring new build and buy opportunities to grow and expand our business to further increase revenues and profitability while maintaining and controlling expenses. We believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead to deliver long-term growth for all our stakeholders.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to 2019

  • Net sales were $168.8 million, compared to $357.6 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $155.2 million, compared to $354.4 million.
  • Gross profit was $13.6 million, compared to $3.2 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.7 million, compared to $11.8 million.
  • Operating loss was $14.2 million, compared to $37.9 million.
  • Net loss available to common stockholders was $20.5 million, or $0.30 per share, and included an impairment charge of $24.4 million related to the company’s Western assets. This compares to a loss of $41.4 million, or $0.85 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $16.4 million, compared to $1.9 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $47.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $19.0 million at December 31, 2019.

Financial Results for the Full Year 2020 Compared to 2019

  • Net sales were $897.0 million, compared to $1.4 billion.
  • Cost of goods sold was $844.2 million, compared to $1.4 billion.
  • Gross profit was $52.9 million, compared to a gross loss of $9.9 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $32.0 million, compared to $35.5 million.
  • Operating income was $9.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $74.7 million.
  • Net loss available to common stockholders was $16.4 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a loss of $90.2 million, or $1.90 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was positive $67.4 million, compared to negative $1.7 million.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast for the call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients website at www.altoingredients.com. Alternatively, you may dial the following number up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: (877) 847-6066. International callers should dial 00-1 (970) 315-0267. The pass code will be 8599307. If you are unable to participate in the live call, the webcast will be archived for replay on Alto Ingredients website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 18, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056. International callers should dial 00-1 (404) 537-3406. The pass code will be 8599307.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, purchase accounting adjustments, fair value adjustments, and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; and the effects – both positive and negative – of the coronavirus pandemic and its resurgence or abatement. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the specialty alcohol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ distilleries, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2020.

Media Contact:
Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2768, mediarelations@altoingredients.com

Company IR Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com


     
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
     
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
               
Net sales $ 168,818     $ 357,617     $ 897,023     $ 1,424,881  
Cost of goods sold   155,181       354,421       844,164       1,434,819  
Gross profit (loss)   13,637       3,196       52,859       (9,938 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses   (6,735 )     (11,823 )     (31,980 )     (35,453 )
Gain on litigation settlement               11,750        
Gain on sale of assets   3,223             1,580        
Asset impairments   (24,356 )     (29,292 )     (24,356 )     (29,292 )
Income (loss) from operations   (14,231 )     (37,919 )     9,853       (74,683 )
Loss on debt extinguishment         (6,517 )           (6,517 )
Interest expense, net   (3,790 )     (5,192 )     (17,943 )     (20,206 )
Fair value adjustments   (2,462 )           (9,959 )      
Other income (expense), net   271       (147 )     750       104  
Loss before benefit for income taxes   (20,212 )     (49,775 )     (17,299 )     (101,302 )
Benefit for income taxes   (17 )     (20 )     (17 )     (20 )
Consolidated net loss   (20,195 )     (49,755 )     (17,282 )     (101,282 )
Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interests         8,671       2,166       12,333  
Net loss attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ (20,195 )   $ (41,084 )   $ (15,116 )   $ (88,949 )
Preferred stock dividends $ (319 )   $ (319 )   $ (1,268 )   $ (1,265 )
Net loss available to common stockholders $ (20,514 )   $ (41,403 )   $ (16,384 )   $ (90,214 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.30 )   $ (0.85 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (1.90 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   67,512       48,438       58,609       47,384  
                               


 
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
       
  December 31,   December 31,
ASSETS  2020    2019
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,667   $ 18,997
Accounts receivable, net   43,491     74,307
Inventories   41,767     60,600
Prepaid inventory   891     1,528
Assets held-for-sale   58,295     69,764
Derivative assets   17,149     2,438
Other current assets   4,786     4,430
Total current assets   214,046     232,064
Property and equipment, net   229,486     332,526
Other Assets:    
Right of use operating lease assets, net   11,046     24,346
Notes receivable   14,337    
Assets held-for-sale       16,500
Intangible assets   2,678     2,678
Other assets   5,225     4,381
Total other assets   33,286     47,905
Total Assets $ 476,818   $ 612,495
           


       
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
       
  December 31,   December 31,
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  2020     2019 
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable – trade $ 13,047     $ 29,277  
Accrued liabilities   11,101       22,331  
Current portion – operating leases   2,180       3,457  
Current portion – long-term debt   25,533       63,000  
Derivative liabilities         1,860  
Liabilities held-for-sale   19,542       34,413  
Other current liabilities   15,524       6,060  
Total current liabilities   86,927       160,398  
     
Long-term debt, net of current portion   71,807       180,795  
Operating leases, net of current portion   8,715       21,171  
Other liabilities   13,134       23,086  
Total Liabilities   180,583       385,450  
     
Stockholders’ Equity:    
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
    Series A: 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019
    Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 		  1       1  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 72,491 and 55,508 shares
    issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 		  72       56  
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019          
Additional paid-in capital   1,036,638       942,307  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (3,878 )     (2,370 )
Accumulated deficit   (736,598 )     (720,214 )
Total Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity   296,235       219,780  
Noncontrolling Interests         7,265  
Total Stockholders’ Equity   296,235       227,045  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $         476,818     $         612,495  
               

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Years Ended
December 31,
(unaudited)           2020   2019   2020   2019
Net loss attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ (20,195 )   $ (41,084 )   $ (15,116 )   $ (88,949 )
Adjustments:        
Interest expense, net   3,790       5,192       17,943       20,206  
Asset impairments*   24,356       21,655       24,356       21,655  
Fair value adjustments   2,462             9,959        
Loss on debt extinguishment         6,517             6,517  
Benefit for income taxes   (17 )     (20 )     (17 )     (20 )
Depreciation and amortization expense*   6,015       9,648       30,269       38,880  
Total adjustments   36,606       42,992       82,510       87,238  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,411     $ 1,908     $ 67,394     $ (1,711 )
                               
________________                              
* Adjusted for noncontrolling interests.                              


Commodity Price Performance

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Years Ended
December 31,
(unaudited)           2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Production gallons sold (in millions)   49.0       125.4       271.9       491.0  
Third party gallons sold (in millions)   51.6       70.1       264.4       328.4  
Total gallons sold (in millions)   100.6       195.5       536.3       819.4  
         
Production capacity utilization   49%       82%       56%       82%  
         
Average sales price per gallon $ 1.72     $ 1.70     $ 1.63     $ 1.61  
Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 1.41     $ 1.42     $ 1.25     $ 1.39  
         
Corn cost – CBOT equivalent $ 3.79     $ 3.93     $ 3.56     $ 3.83  
Average basis $ 0.27     $ 0.46     $ 0.28     $ 0.43  
Delivered cost of corn $ 4.06     $ 4.39     $ 3.84     $ 4.26  
         
Total co-product tons sold (in thousands)   270.0       725.7       1,447.5       2,821.7  
Co-product return % (1)   42.6%       35.6%       44.1%       35.1%  
________________        
(1) Co-product revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.          



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alto Ingredients Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Full year 2020 net loss of $16.4 million, which included a $24.4 million impairment chargeFull year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $67.4 millionTotal debt reduced by approximately $146 million SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alto …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results