NewAge Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

DENVER, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, before the stock market opens on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Interested investors can dial into the conference call to hear the details of management's update and participate in a question and answer session.

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-3982
International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13716836

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investors section of the company’s website at https://newagebev.com/en-us/our-story/investors. The webcast replay will be available for approximately 45 days following the call.

Please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls. You will be asked to register your name and organization.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day through Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

About NewAge, Inc.
NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct route-to-market system. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance and leads a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and brand partners around the world.     

The Company operates the websites NewAge.comNoninewage.com, Ariix.com, Mavie.com, Thelimucompany.com, Zennoa.com and a number of other individual brand websites.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor Relations:
Riley Timmer
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 1-801-870-8685
Riley_Timmer@NewAge.com

Investor Relations Counsel:
Reed Anderson
ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory
Tel: 1-646-277-1260
newage@icrinc.com




