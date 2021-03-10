 

ACM Research to Participate in the 33rd Annual Virtual Roth Conference

FREMONT, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced its participation in the 33rd Annual Virtual Roth Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the event. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Roth Capital Partners.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

