 

Sumo Logic Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire SOAR Provider DFLabs

DFLabs Award-winning IncMan Security Operations, Automation and Response solution will Integrate Directly into Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM to Deliver a Comprehensive Analytics and Automation Solution to Combat Modern Threat Challenges

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer of continuous intelligence, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire DF Labs S.p.A., a provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) software. The acquisition will extend Sumo Logic’s cloud-native SIEM solution to help reduce or eliminate tedious and error-prone manual tasks and empower SOC teams to accelerate threat detection, analysis, incident response and forensic investigations. The addition of DFLabs to the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform will provide customers of varying sizes and maturities with comprehensive cloud-native security intelligence solutions built for today’s digital businesses that leverage modern applications, architectures and multi-cloud infrastructures.

“Security in the modern world is moving from a human-scale problem to a machine-scale problem,” said Greg Martin, Vice President and General Manager of Sumo Logic Security Business Unit. “Customers are looking for a new approach to help them overcome the pain and complexity around an increasingly perimeter-less world. The DFLabs team are experts in helping customers navigate this new world. By aligning our cyber security expertise, customer validated and leading security portfolios, we believe we will be able to address the critical challenges our customers face as they navigate this changing threat landscape.”

Next-Gen Cloud Security Built for Today’s Modern Business
The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform helps democratize security intelligence across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures as well as teams building and securing digital transformation initiatives. The platform delivers elastic scale for securing highly dynamic workloads, on-demand security analytics capacity and deployment agility, enabling new horizontal, collaborative and scalable workflows across security, IT and other lines of business.

DFLabs SOAR is in use by dozens of enterprises, helping modern security operations centers more effectively automate, orchestrate and measure security operations and incident response processes and tasks, all from one single, intuitive platform. Customers see as much as a 10x improvement in SecOps productivity when implementing IncMan SOAR.

