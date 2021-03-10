 

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that the Company’s leadership team will host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. JP Roehm, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Moerbeek, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

  • The Berenberg Energy Transition Conference on Monday, March 22, 2021. Peter Moerbeek, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 240 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy-civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest Company news and events.

Contact:

Kimberly Esterkin  
ADDO Investor Relations  
iea@addoir.com
  
310-829-5400  



Wertpapier


