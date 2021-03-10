 

BM Technologies (NYSE BMTX) To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Radnor, PA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market closes on March 16, 2021.

The earnings release will be available on BM Technologies, Inc.’s (BMTX) investor relations website: https://ir.bmtxinc.com/overview/default.aspx.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bob Ramsey

Chief Financial Officer, BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)

484-926-7118

rramsey@bankmobile.com

Media Inquiries:

Kati Waldenburg

Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.

212-805-3014

kwaldenburg@rubensteinpr.com

# # #

 

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W) is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BMTX digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BMTX currently serves over two million account-holders and provides disbursement services at approximately 725 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can also be found here. 

CONTACT: Bob Ramsey
BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)
484-926-7118
rramsey@bankmobile.com

Kati Waldenburg
Rubenstein Public Relations
212-805-3014
kwaldenburg@rubensteinpr.com



