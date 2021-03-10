Radnor, PA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market closes on March 16, 2021.

The earnings release will be available on BM Technologies, Inc.’s (BMTX) investor relations website: https://ir.bmtxinc.com/overview/default.aspx.