Dynatrace Recognized by AWS for Experience and Expertise in Applied AI

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning Competency status in the new Applied Artificial Intelligence (Applied AI) category. This designation reflects AWS’s recognition that Dynatrace has demonstrated deep experience and proven customer success building AI-powered solutions on AWS to help some of the world’s largest organizations accelerate digital transformation.

“We have successfully built our cloud-native applications on AWS, and Dynatrace’s AI and automation ensure they are fast, efficient, and predictable,” said David Priestley, Chief Digital Officer at Vitality. “Dynatrace’s deep integrations with AWS, paired with its AI expertise, enables us to find anomalies in our applications and user journeys before they impact business outcomes. The platform’s automation has enabled us to improve customer experience through faster responses to customer requests and freeing up time for our teams to innovate.”

According to recent research, 86% of organizations are using cloud-native technologies, including hybrid, multicloud architectures, Kubernetes, microservices, and containers. These technologies are constantly changing. To get the most out of them at scale, and to manage constant change and reduce repetitive, manual work, digital teams need continuous automation and AI-assistance. Dynatrace’s AI and automation in AWS and hybrid-cloud environments delivers speed and efficiency, enabling IT, DevOps, and SRE teams to innovate faster and optimize customer experiences.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by AWS for our AI and automation, and, most importantly, how our approach helps our joint customers succeed with their digital transformation strategies,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. “The Dynatrace platform delivers out-of-the-box automatic and intelligent observability, which dramatically reduces manual and repetitive tasks and accelerates results, whether that is speed and quality of innovation for development, automation and efficacy for operations, or optimization and consistency of user experiences and business outcomes.”

“Many companies are reinventing themselves using AWS ML and AI. We are delighted to welcome Dynatrace as an inaugural AWS Partner in our newly expanded AWS Machine Learning Competency Program,” said Julien Simon, Global AI & ML Evangelist, AWS. “Dynatrace’s innovation-focused solutions, powered and vetted by AWS, and its proven track record of helping customers, will undoubtedly help many other customers transform their business.”

AI and ML-driven applications are maturing rapidly and creating new demands for enterprises. AWS is keeping pace and continuously evolving AWS Competency Programs to allow customers to engage enhanced AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings. AWS launched two new Categories within the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customers easily and confidently identify and engage highly specialized AWS Partners with Applied AI and/or ML Ops capabilities. With this program expansion, customers will be able to go beyond the current data processing and data science platform capabilities and find experienced AWS Partners who will help productionize successful models (ML Ops) and find off-the-shelf packages for their business problems (Applied AI).

Visit the AWS website to learn more about the AWS Competency Program. Visit the Dynatrace website for an interactive experience describing how Dynatrace’s AI engine, Davis helps the world’s largest organizations accelerate digital transformation.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.



