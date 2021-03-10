 

Baxter to Present at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through September 13, 2021.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Wertpapier


08.03.21
Baxter BioPharma Solutions and Moderna Announce Agreement for Fill/Finish Manufacturing of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S.
16.02.21
Baxter Appoints Dr. David Wilkes to Its Board and Albert Stroucken as Lead Independent Director
16.02.21
Baxter Declares Quarterly Dividend

