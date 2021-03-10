Baxter to Present at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through September 13, 2021.