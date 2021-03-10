 

Hims & Hers Appoints Two New Board Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 22:15  |  33   |   |   

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, today announced the appointment of Andrea Perez and Ambar Bhattacharyya to the company’s Board of Directors. Following the company’s recent entry onto the NYSE, Perez and Bhattacharyya join Hims & Hers at a pivotal moment not only for the brand, but at an inflection point in the healthcare industry as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for equitable access to healthcare and highlighted the value of telemedicine.

“As we continue our work of reimagining the modern healthcare experience, I am thrilled to have both Andrea Perez and Ambar Bhattacharyya joining us on this mission,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “Andrea and Ambar each bring their own unique perspectives and proficiencies in scaling world class brands, adding immense value to our Board as we strive to make access to healthcare easier, safer and more affordable for as many people as possible.”

Andrea Perez is a proven leader at Nike, where she is currently Jordan Brand’s Global Vice President and General Manager of Women’s. Perez brings deep industry experience in scaling consumer businesses to her new position on the Hims & Hers Board of Directors. Over the last two decades, Andrea has worked to drive deeper consumer connections and global growth for Nike, one of the world’s most influential consumer brands.

“Hims & Hers is modernizing healthcare by combining consumer product aspects of the industry with direct servicing through telemedicine while utilizing and enhancing societal interest in wellness overall,” said Perez. “The brand’s crossover between culture and health is a unique advantage, and what I believe is the way of the future when it comes to healthcare. I’m looking forward to leveraging my deep knowledge of harnessing consumer and cultural insights to help Hims & Hers empower and enable more people to access quality care.”

Ambar Bhattacharyya, a healthcare industry expert with more than a decade of experience investing in young, mission-driven companies, was first drawn to Hims & Hers as an early investor by the company’s pioneering approach to providing real-time care to all patients through an affordable, user-friendly platform. As Managing Director at Maverick Ventures, the venture capital arm of Maverick Capital, Bhattacharyya is actively involved in leading investments in the healthcare sector. His passion in supporting and guiding companies that are improving the healthcare experience for providers and patients alike has garnered him broad recognition—being named on numerous awards lists from Fortune Magazine's "40 under 40" to Business Insider’s “30 leaders under 40 transforming healthcare.” Passionate about driving change in healthcare, Ambar yields a host of expertise working with other innovators in the space as a board member and investor.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hims & Hers Appoints Two New Board Members Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, today announced the appointment of Andrea Perez and Ambar Bhattacharyya to the company’s Board …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SOS Limited (SOS) on Behalf of Investors
Tilray Receives Approvals to Expand and Commercialize Medical Cannabis Products in New Zealand
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
10.02.21
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call