Hims & Hers Appoints Two New Board Members

“As we continue our work of reimagining the modern healthcare experience, I am thrilled to have both Andrea Perez and Ambar Bhattacharyya joining us on this mission,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “Andrea and Ambar each bring their own unique perspectives and proficiencies in scaling world class brands, adding immense value to our Board as we strive to make access to healthcare easier, safer and more affordable for as many people as possible.”

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, today announced the appointment of Andrea Perez and Ambar Bhattacharyya to the company’s Board of Directors. Following the company’s recent entry onto the NYSE, Perez and Bhattacharyya join Hims & Hers at a pivotal moment not only for the brand, but at an inflection point in the healthcare industry as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for equitable access to healthcare and highlighted the value of telemedicine.

Andrea Perez is a proven leader at Nike, where she is currently Jordan Brand’s Global Vice President and General Manager of Women’s. Perez brings deep industry experience in scaling consumer businesses to her new position on the Hims & Hers Board of Directors. Over the last two decades, Andrea has worked to drive deeper consumer connections and global growth for Nike, one of the world’s most influential consumer brands.

“Hims & Hers is modernizing healthcare by combining consumer product aspects of the industry with direct servicing through telemedicine while utilizing and enhancing societal interest in wellness overall,” said Perez. “The brand’s crossover between culture and health is a unique advantage, and what I believe is the way of the future when it comes to healthcare. I’m looking forward to leveraging my deep knowledge of harnessing consumer and cultural insights to help Hims & Hers empower and enable more people to access quality care.”

Ambar Bhattacharyya, a healthcare industry expert with more than a decade of experience investing in young, mission-driven companies, was first drawn to Hims & Hers as an early investor by the company’s pioneering approach to providing real-time care to all patients through an affordable, user-friendly platform. As Managing Director at Maverick Ventures, the venture capital arm of Maverick Capital, Bhattacharyya is actively involved in leading investments in the healthcare sector. His passion in supporting and guiding companies that are improving the healthcare experience for providers and patients alike has garnered him broad recognition—being named on numerous awards lists from Fortune Magazine's "40 under 40" to Business Insider’s “30 leaders under 40 transforming healthcare.” Passionate about driving change in healthcare, Ambar yields a host of expertise working with other innovators in the space as a board member and investor.