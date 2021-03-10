BeiGene Announces Presentation of Clinical and Preclinical Data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced multiple presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, including three oral presentations to highlight clinical data on anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and on investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor sitravatinib in combination with tislelizumab, and one poster presentation of preclinical data on its investigational anti-TIGIT antibody ociperlimab (BGB-A1217). The AACR Annual Meeting will take place in a virtual format on April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021.

Title: Results from RATIONALE 303: A global Phase 3 study of tislelizumab versus docetaxel as second or third-line therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC

Presentation #: CT039

Session Title: Disease-Oriented Innovative Clinical Research and Trials

Date and Time: Monday, April 12, 2021 at 1:30 – 3:15 p.m. ET

Presenter: Professor Caicun Zhou, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital, China

Title: Safety/tolerability and preliminary antitumor activity of sitravatinib plus tislelizumab in patients with advanced platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC)

Presentation #: CT013

Session Title: Targeted Therapy and Ovarian Cancer Trials

Date and Time: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. ET

Presenter: Jeffrey Goh, MBBS, FRACP, Icon Cancer Centre, Australia

Title: Safety/tolerability and preliminary antitumor activity of sitravatinib plus tislelizumab in patients with PD-(L)1 refractory/resistant unresectable or metastatic melanoma from a phase 1b study

Presentation #: CT035

Session Title: Clinical Trials with Novel Immuno-Oncology Strategies

Date and Time: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. ET

Presenter: Professor Chuanliang Cui, Beijing Cancer Hospital, China

