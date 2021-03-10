 

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-resul ....

The Company will host a live webcast for investors and other interested parties on March 10, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/presentations/d .... An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call for a limited time.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe, and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

