 

Allied Motion Announces Three-for-Two Stock Split and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting today, approved a three-for-two stock split of the Company's common shares.

The split will be affected by issuing one additional share of common stock for every two shares of common stock held. The additional shares will be distributed on April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2021. Fractional share amounts resulting from the split will be paid to shareholders in cash. Allied Motion’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on May 3, 2021.

In addition, the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 7, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2021. Dividends will be paid based on pre-split shares. Allied Motion has approximately 9.8 million shares of its common stock outstanding and, after the split, the Company will have approximately 14.6 million shares outstanding.

Dick Warzala, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, “These actions reflect our continuing growth prospects and confidence in our strategy to be a leading global provider of controlled motion solutions. We also expect the share split to enhance the trading volume in our common stock and assist in expanding our investor base.”

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.

