LCI Industries Appoints Stephanie Mains to Board of Directors

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII), which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Mains to the Company's Board of Directors as an additional independent director. Ms. Mains will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Board.

Mains, 53, most recently served as Interim President and CEO of GE Power Conversion from April 2020 through December 2020. Prior to that, Mains acted as President and CEO of ABB Industrial Solutions from 2015 to 2019, where she led the Industrial Solutions business following ABB’s strategic acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions. Mains also held several other executive positions with GE Energy, including President and CEO of Industrial Solutions from 2015 to 2018, President and Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Power Services from 2013 to 2015 and Vice President, Energy Service Operations from 2006 to 2013. Prior to joining GE Energy, Ms. Mains served 17 years across multiple GE businesses in financial and transformational leadership positions, including Chief Financial Officer, Aviation Material and Contractual Services, where she led the aviation material services business and contractual service portfolio.

Mains currently serves on the board of directors of Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, Gates Industrial Corporation plc, a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, and Stryten Manufacturing, a manufacturer of premium battery solutions, which is a private portfolio company of Atlas Holdings. Additionally, Mains founded and runs her own consulting firm, SK Mains Consulting, LLC, launched in April 2020.

“We are pleased to welcome Stephanie to our Board,” said Jim Gero, Chairman of LCI Industries’ Board of Directors. “Her extensive operations experience and leadership abilities will be of significant value to LCI Industries, our Board of Directors, and our stockholders.”

Mains joins directors James Gero, Jason Lippert, David Reed, Brendan Deely, Frank Crespo, Kieran O’Sullivan, Tracy Graham, Ron Fenech, Virginia Henkels, and Johnny Sirpilla on the Company’s Board, each for a one-year term ending at the next annual election of directors.