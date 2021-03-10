CURO Completes Acquisition of Flexiti

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a market leader in providing credit to non-prime consumers, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Flexiti Financial. Inc. (“Flexiti”), an emerging growth Canadian point-of-sale (“POS”) / buy-now-pay-later (“BNPL”) provider. The transaction included cash at closing of $86 million and contingent consideration of up to $36 million based on the achievement of risk-adjusted revenue and origination targets over the next two years based upon exchange rates at the time of closing. The acquisition of Flexiti provides CURO instant capability and scale opportunity in Canada’s credit card and POS financing markets.

“We are excited to announce the completion of the acquisition of Flexiti, one of Canada’s fastest-growing BNPL providers with a market-leading omni-channel FinTech platform," said Don Gayhardt, CEO of CURO. "The acquisition of Flexiti enhances CURO’s long-term growth and financial and risk profiles and allows us to access the full spectrum of Canadian consumers by adding an established private label credit card platform and POS financing capabilities. We now reach consumers in Canada through all the ways they access credit, directly both in-store and online, via credit cards or at the point of sale. We welcome Flexiti's more than 2,000 merchant partners and look forward to continuing to provide them with industry-leading service and solutions to improve sales and customer satisfaction.”

Flexiti offers customers flexible payment plans at retailers that sell goods such as furniture, appliances, jewelry and electronics. Through Flexiti’s award-winning BNPL platform and proprietary technology, customers can be approved instantly to shop with their FlexitiCard, which they can use online or in-store to make multiple purchases, within their credit limit, without needing to reapply. In 2020, Flexiti was recognized by The Globe and Mail (Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies– ranked 6th), Canadian Business (Growth List – ranked 3rd), Deloitte (Technology Fast 50 TM – ranked 6th) and The Financial Times (The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies – ranked 29th, 2nd in Canada).