Invacare Corporation Proposed Offering of $100 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes

Final terms of the notes, including the initial conversion price, interest rate and certain other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing. The notes will bear interest semi-annually and will mature on March 15, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Prior to September 15, 2025, the notes will be convertible only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (the “Company”) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In connection with the offering, the Company expects to grant the initial purchaser an option to purchase up to an additional $15 million aggregate principal amount of notes, which shall be delivered within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the Company first issues the notes.

Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in cash, the Company’s common shares or a combination of cash and the Company’s common shares, at the Company’s election.

The notes will not be redeemable at the Company’s election before March 20, 2024. On or after March 20, 2024, the Company may, at its option, redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, at 100% of their principal, plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require the Company to repurchase all or some of their notes at 100% of their principal, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of certain fundamental changes.

When issued, the notes will be the Company’s senior unsecured obligations and will rank senior in right of payment to any of the Company’s unsecured indebtedness that is expressly subordinated in right of payment to the notes; equal in right of payment to any of the Company’s unsecured indebtedness that is not so subordinated, including the Company’s 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022 and the Company’s two series of 5.00% convertible senior notes due 2024; effectively junior in right of payment to any of the Company’s secured indebtedness to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness; and structurally junior to all indebtedness and other liabilities (including trade payables) of the Company’s subsidiaries.